A Boeing 737 MAX 10, the newest model produced by the company, completed its first test flight Friday. The aircraft took off from Renton at 10:07 local time in Seattle. The only people on board were the two pilots, Jennifer Henderson and Jim Webb. The pilots flew for about 2 1/2 hours over Washington state and did a touch-and-go maneuver at an airport near Moses Lake, Washington, before returning to land at Boeing Field in Seattle. In the future, the jet could fly some longer paths as Boeing gets closer to receiving final certification for the aircraft to enter commercial service.