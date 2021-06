Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail has been set at $150,000 for the Rochester man accused of shooting a man in the leg during his birthday party. 24-year-old Langston Mercedes was arraigned Wednesday in Olmsted County Court on a second-degree assault charge. He was also charged with a felony count for illegal possession of a firearm. Court records show he was released from prison last August after serving a sentence for an aggravated robbery conviction in Minneapolis in 2015.