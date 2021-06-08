Features of Lift Chairs -Improving Quality of Life

Source: https://www.leanarts.org.uk/opportunities/peabody-community-fund. 1. Title: TO SUPPORT PROJECTS AND ACTIVITIES DESIGNED TO IMPROVE THE QUALITY OF LIFE OF PEABODY RESIDENTS AND THE WIDER COMMUNITY – GRANTS2. Awarding Authority: The Peabody Community Fund, GB Tel: 020 7582 5117. Email: [email protected] Contract type: Service contract4. Description: The fund was founded in 2014 and exists to support projects and activities designed to improve the quality of life of Peabody residents and the wider community.The fund is able to support charities and community organisations providing ongoing/regular activities benefitting residents of all ages. Priority will be given to:Organisations/projects addressing the needs of the most disadvantaged members of the communityPeabody resident-led projects. If an applicant organisation is not resident-led, they will need to demonstrate strong connections with local residents, strong partnership working in the locality, a commitment to the locality after the proposed project is complete, and a clear understanding of community needsYouth-led projects up to the age of 245. CPV Code(s): 98000000, 85300000, 853200006. NUTS code(s): UKI, UKI4, UKI457. Main site or location of works, main place of delivery or main place of performance: London, Inner London – East, Lambeth.8. Reference attributed by awarding authority: Not provided.9. Estimated value of requirement: Grants of up to £10,000 per year over 2 years (maximum request of £20,000 in total) for organisations with an annual income of £250,000 or less.Grants of up to £15,000 per year over 2 years (maximum request of £30,000 in total) for organisations with an annual income between £250,001 and £500,000.Applicants have the option to either request 1 or 2-year funding – please note that there is a maximum amount that can be requested per year at each income band (see above).Income Threshold: Applicants must have an annual income of £500,000 or less.10. Deadline: 14.7.2021 (12:00).11. Address to which they must be sent: For further information regarding the above contract notice please visit : 12. Other information: Note: Activities must demonstrate the beneficiaries will primarily be Peabody residents. To find out where Peabody estates are near you, please refer to the Peabody website.ThemesProjects must align with one or more of the three fund themes:Healthy – helping people with their physical and mental wellbeingWealthy – supporting people to become financially independent through employment, enterprise and educationHappy – helping people make the most out of their lives through active citizenship, volunteering and community involvementGrant size and project durationGrants are available covering costs relating to your proposed project, and groups can request:Grants of up to £10,000 per year over 2 years (maximum request of £20,000 in total) for organisations with an annual income of £250,000 or less.Grants of up to £15,000 per year over 2 years (maximum request of £30,000 in total) for organisations with an annual income between £250,001 and £500,000.Applicants have the option to either request 1 or 2-year funding – please note that there is a maximum amount that can be requested per year at each income band (see above).Income Threshold: Applicants must have an annual income of £500,000 or less.DeadlinesThere are 2 closing dates this year:Wednesday 14th July 2021 @ 12noon (for projects from October 2021 onwards). Decisions will be released by 30th September 2021.Friday 10th December 2021 @ 12noon (for projects from late March 2022 onwards). Decisions will be released by 11th March 2022.For more information, visit the website.Date: 14/06/2021 – 14/07/2021Contact Name: visit the websiteContact Email: [email protected] Number: 020 7582 5117TKR-2021614-EX-1631839# funding opportunity.