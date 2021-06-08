Claressa Shields: Future boxing hall of famer braced for MMA debut against Brittney Elkin
Claressa Shields, just 4½ years and 11 fights into her professional boxing career, already has significant achievements in the sport. The undefeated two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist became the undisputed women’s junior middleweight world champion on March 5 via shutout decision over Marie-Eve Dicaire, adding yet another significant line to a resume that also includes having been the undisputed middleweight champion and a unified super middleweight world titlist.www.ringtv.com