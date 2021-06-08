Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

Foellinger to host alt-rockers Pixies

By ADAMS NEWS
963xke.com
 11 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Pixies – Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering, and Paz Lenchantin – return to the road on Friday, September 10 at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY to kick off an 11-date trek, the band’s first U.S. shows since December 2019. The itinerary is below; tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. ET; log on to www.pixiesmusic.com for all ticketing information. The band will stop in Fort Wayne on September 14, 2021.

963xke.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pixies#Alt#Rockers#Art#The Capitol Theatre#Forester#Ne 19#Il 21 Jacobs Pavilion#Nin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Arts
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Music
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Claudette drenches Gulf Coast and the Southeast

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Claudette was dumping heavy rain as it pushed into the Southeast Saturday evening, threatening to add to the flooding it already has left in parts of four states. It also appears to have spawned a tornado that littered a southern Alabama community with debris, and more...
Arizona StateABC News

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said. Six people were taken to a hospital in critical...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Hard-line Iranian cleric wins presidency

The hard-line Iranian cleric with close ties to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei won the country’s presidential election Saturday with overwhelming support. Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s judiciary chief, won 17.8 million votes, according to The Associated Press, which noted that voter turnout Saturday appeared to be the lowest in the Islamic Republic’s history.
Portland, ORPosted by
CBS News

Dozens of Portland police officers resign from crowd control unit after officer indicted for allegedly assaulting protestor

Approximately 50 police officers working for Portland's rapid response unit resigned this week, a day after a team member was indicted for allegedly assaulting a protester last year. Participation in the unit was voluntary, and the officers will continue working for the police department in their regular assignments, according to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to offer transgender veterans gender confirmation surgery, Secretary Denis McDonough announced at a Pride Month event in Orlando Saturday. McDonough said in prepared remarks that the move was “the right thing to do,” and that it was part of...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Teachers on edge over critical race theory debate

Teachers across the country are on edge amid the heated national debate over critical race theory, as Republican lawmakers in multiple states have passed or introduced legislation that would limit how race and racism are discussed in classrooms. Leaders at professional educators associations and unions say the measures have led...