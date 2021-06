Everything is bigger in Texas … and that includes the drama!. According to Tim Cato and Sam Amick at The Athletic, tensions are high inside the Dallas Mavericks front office. Luka Doncic and several other members of the organization are reportedly fed up with the director of quantitative research and development Haralabos Voulgaris. The former professional gambler turned executive joined the Mavs full-time in 2018, and his growing power behind the scenes has apparently rubbed many the wrong way. In fact, according to The Athletic’s sources, Voulgaris has had a major say in day-to-day lineup decisions as well as recent draft picks.