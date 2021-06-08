Coffey Moves to U.S. Trials Wave II

CHI Health Center Photo Credit: Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University men’s and women’s swimming teams will be well represented this week at the Wave II United States Olympic Swimming Trials, which will take place at the CHI Health Center, in Omaha, Neb. Twelve Buckeyes, past and present, will be competing at the meet, which starts Sunday, June 13 and runs through next Sunday, June 20. Wave II is THE meet that will determine who makes the U.S. Olympic swimming team that will compete in Tokyo. The top two finishers in each event, in addition to the top six finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyle events, respectively, will represent the United States at the Olympics. Prelims start at 10 a.m. each day with finals scheduled for 7 p.m. Links to cover the action: Ohio State Buckeyes at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Wave II Hunter…