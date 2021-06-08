Cancel
Coffey Moves to U.S. Trials Wave II

By NU Athletic Communications
News Channel Nebraska
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska swimmer Audrey Coffey took second in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle in the final event of the U.S. Olympic Trials Wave I on Monday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Coffey, a junior from Naperville, Ill., raced to a time of 16:49.09 to trail only Kristin Cornish (16:42.63) in...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

Wave Cool! 12 Buckeyes at Wave II Olympic Swimming Trials

CHI Health Center Photo Credit: Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University men’s and women’s swimming teams will be well represented this week at the Wave II United States Olympic Swimming Trials, which will take place at the CHI Health Center, in Omaha, Neb. Twelve Buckeyes, past and present, will be competing at the meet, which starts Sunday, June 13 and runs through next Sunday, June 20. Wave II is THE meet that will determine who makes the U.S. Olympic swimming team that will compete in Tokyo. The top two finishers in each event, in addition to the top six finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyle events, respectively, will represent the United States at the Olympics. Prelims start at 10 a.m. each day with finals scheduled for 7 p.m. Links to cover the action: Ohio State Buckeyes at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Wave II Hunter…
Omaha, NEHokiesports.com

Eight Hokies to compete in Wave II of U.S. Olympic Trials

OMAHA – Eight members of the Virginia Tech swim and dive team will be competing in Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Trials this week at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The Hokies are represented by Emma Atkinson, Caroline Bentz, Abby Larson, Blake Manoff, Keith Myburgh, AJ Pouch, Chase Travis and Forest Webb.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II: Day 2 Finals Photo Vault

Day 2 of the US Olympic Trials saw many qualify for their first Olympic team as well as some veterans. Take a look at the action from this evening. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS. When:. Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021. Wave II Dates:...
Omaha, NEWAAY-TV

Harting impresses at Olympic trials, moves on

It's the swimming Olympic trials out in Omaha this week, and one local swimmer is finding success on the fly. Bob Jones alum, Zach Harting, is moving on the finals in the 200m butterfly!. Harting tied Luca Urlando with a 1:55.21 time for first place in the semi-finals Tuesday night.
auburntigers.com

Wave II of U.S. Trials features eight Auburn swimmers

AUBURN, Ala. – The 2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials continues from Omaha this week with Wave II, an eight-day meet from June 13-20 that will send a maximum of 52 athletes (26 male, 26 female) to this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. Auburn will have eight swimmers in the meet...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

DASH swimmers participate in first wave of Olympic swimming trials

It might not have been exactly the Olympic trials experience Collin Schuster envisioned, but it managed to be awe-inspiring nonetheless. Schuster and John Colin became the third and fourth members of the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes to participate in the United States Olympic Swimming Trials last week in Omaha, Neb. Nick Hinz swim in the 2000 trials, and Jordan Huff made it in 2008 and again in 2012.
Minneapolis, MNgophersports.com

McHugh Makes Finals, Sets Program Record on Day One of Wave II

MINNEAPOLIS - Junior diver Jake Butler and senior breaststroker Max McHugh made headlines on Sunday night at their respective Olympic Trials events, with Butler competing in the three-meter finals session and McHugh qualifying for Monday night's 100m breaststroke final. Of the two, McHugh was the first to compete Sunday, and...
Omaha, NEArkansas Online

Big-name swimmers expect test at U.S. trials

OMAHA, Neb. -- Caeleb Dressel wants to command the Olympics the way he's done at worlds. Katie Ledecky is seeking to extend her dominance. Ryan Lochte is going after his fifth -- and last -- Olympic berth. A couple of teenage girls have designs on shaking up the veterans. Simone Manuel and Lilly King are back, too.
Omaha, NEswimswam.com

No Athletes Have Tested Positive for COVID at Olympic Trials Wave II

Athletes were tested for the coronavirus 3-6 days before their arrival in Omaha and they are re-tested every four days. No one has tested positive so far. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Two days into the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II, no athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.
Swimming & Surfingchatsports.com

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials results

Results from the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials for the Tokyo Games in Omaha. The top two per individual event (and up to top six in 100m and 200m freestyles for relays) are in line to make the Olympic team, should enough swimmers make it in multiple events to keep the roster at or below 26 swimmers per gender …
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine native Harry Homans progresses to Wave 2 at US Olympic Trials

In 2015, Harry Homans of Cape Elizabeth High School won gold medals in the 500-yard freestyle and the 200-yard individual medley at the Maine Principals’ Association Class B State Championship. This week, Homans is competing in Wave 2 of the United States Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. The University of...
UPI News

Heat wave in western U.S. will set records

June 14 (UPI) -- The magnitude of the heat across the western United States through the coming week will be one for the record books, according to forecasters. And it's not just how hot it will get that will set this particular heat wave apart from others the region has frequently endured in the past -- it's how long it will last.
Colquitt County, GAMoultrie Observer

Tyler 10th on platform at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

MOULTRIE – Colquitt County’s Carson Tyler turned in a 10th-place finish on platform on Saturday in USA Diving’s Olympic Team Trials in Indianapolis, Ind., after having qualified for finals in two of three events. The Moss Farms diver finished third with Maxwell Miller of The Woodlands Diving Academy in the...
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

A Shoutout to the Olympic Trials’ Wave I Swimmers

A Shoutout to the Olympic Trials’ Wave I Swimmers. It is not news that the U.S. Olympic Trials are taking place. Wave II began this week while Wave I took place a week before. The Olympic Trials contains the top 1% of swimmers in the nation. It is a meet that is difficult to make, packed with pressure, and all of its participants are proud to attend. However, some people say that the great value of Trials is diminished with the two qualifying waves this summer. That is because Wave II is the faster of the waves and has the strongest competition. The top two qualifiers in each event in Wave I are the only swimmers to advance to Wave II. Yet, in my opinion, there should be no discrediting the athletes in the first wave. They earned their right to compete and here are some things that they should be proud of.
Swimming & SurfingESPN

Lochte fails to advance in 200 free at U.S. trials

OMAHA, Neb. -- Olympic champion Ryan Lochte failed to advance from the preliminaries of the 200-meter freestyle on Monday, his first event of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. Lochte, 36, attempting to make his fifth Olympic team, posted a time of 1 minute, 49.23 seconds -- only good enough for 25th place overall.