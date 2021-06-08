T3 Awards 2021: all the Getting Around award winners announced
Welcome to our celebration of the T3 Awards 2021 winners in our Getting Around categories, bringing you all the greatest personal transportation options in one place!. Whether you're driving, biking or scooting, this category has everything to make your journey as smooth as possible. In post-pandemic times, that means electric scooters and electric bikes to speed up your commute, as well as more traditional travel tech, such as dash cams and sat navs.www.t3.com