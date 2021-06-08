T3 Awards 2021: all the Getting Around award winners announced

Summertime is coming around the corner, and like many of us, you may be searching for a new bike that you can ride outside. If you are in this category, then perhaps consider an electric bike. Electric Bikes or e-bikes as they are more commonly known, is a bicycle with an electric motor that helps assist with pedaling. E-bikes have all of the same mechanical features as regular bicycles, but unlike traditional bicycles, electric bicycles offer efficient mobility and better handling than standard models. Additionally, most electric bikes come with a rechargeable battery pack to keep the batteries charged for a considerable period. We have put together a list of the thirteen best electric bicycles that you can currently find on Amazon based on quality, affordability, and ranking.