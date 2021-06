You’ve never met a girl like Val Garcia, the teen at the center of Disney’s LAUNCHPAD short Growing Fangs. Half human and half vampire, Val struggles with her identity and the fear that she’s not “enough” for either of the worlds that she straddles. Disney’s LAUNCHPAD will also introduce you to Gabriel, a delightful kid who loves ballet and pink tutus—an affinity that new friend Rob accepts without question, while Rob’s dad becomes suspicious in The Little Prince(ss). And the moving relationship at the heart of The Last of the Chupacabras is between an older Mexican Woman, clinging to tradition, and the dark and mysterious creature she unwittingly summons.