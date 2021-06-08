CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
*LIST* The Best Colleges And Universities For Becoming Super Rich

By lstrager
kiss951.com
 2021-06-08

Cover picture for the articleWhen you spend a lot of money on college for your child, it’s understandable to want a good return on your investment. And while some schools are more likely to lead to good jobs for your kids, if...

kiss951.com

herkimer.edu

College Rep Visit: Adelphi University

Sign-up not necessary. Click on link during the listed time of the event to join. Additional information about this event and other upcoming 4-year college rep visits can be found at https://www.herkimer.edu/academics/transfer-services/ by clicking on the gold button.
HERKIMER, NY
loyola.edu

Loyola University Maryland named to Forbes’ list of top colleges

Loyola University Maryland was named to the 2021 list of “America’s Top Colleges” by Forbes. Loyola ranked at No. 210 on the list of 600 colleges, which this year gave preference to affordability and opportunities for low-income students. Loyola also ranked at No. 109 on the list of private colleges and No. 84 on the list of colleges in the Northeast.
MARYLAND STATE
Cincinnati Business Courier

2021 Best Places to Work winner: University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College

What specifically makes your company or organization one of the Best Places to Work? We are all committed to the mission of student success, and we are inspired by our students every day. The diversity of our students creates an interesting, challenging and rewarding place to work/teach as we educate a wide range of students, from those who struggled in high school to students who were at the top of their class. We see them grow and persevere, and we get the reward of watching them walk across the stage at graduation as they pursue their dreams and the career they’ve always wanted. There is no greater privilege than coming to work each day knowing we have an opportunity to positively impact and improve the future for our students. As part of the University of Cincinnati, one of the largest employers in Greater Cincinnati, our employees also enjoy excellent benefits that include comprehensive health care, wellness programs and 100% tuition remission for themselves and their immediate family members.
CINCINNATI, OH
chantillynews.org

Standardized testing for college becomes irrelevant

Scores from standardized testing have traditionally been used to measure how prepared a student is to get into college. Aptitude tests like the SAT and ACT have been required for college for decades, but requirements changed in 2020 when nearly 72% of colleges in the U.S. adopted a test-optional policy to adjust to the coronavirus and its effects, according to IvyWise. University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, Virginia Commonwealth and James Madison have all shifted from being test-required to test-optional. Students can tell which colleges require aptitude tests by looking on the Common App website and talking to their school counselors.
COLLEGES
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

These Are the Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State [List]

It's that time of year when high school juniors and seniors are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending. WalletHub sent me the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2022. You can see its national ranking of colleges and universities here. WalletHub compared seven key components to arrive at its rankings, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKYC

Case Western Reserve University named best college in Ohio in new study

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously published story involving Case Western Reserve University. For the third straight year, Cleveland's Case Western Reserve University has topped the list of the best colleges and universities in Ohio, according to WalletHub. WalletHub's report of 2022's Best College &...
OHIO STATE
inkfreenews.com

Purdue Tops List On Best Colleges Survey

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Several Indiana colleges and universities are included in the 2022 College & University Rankings from WalletHub. The personal finance website compiled the list by comparing more than 1,000 institutions based on seven categories, including student selectivity, cost and financing, and faculty resources. Five hundred colleges and universities...
COLLEGES
prairiestatewire.com

Northwestern University finishes 7th in Wallethub ranking of best U.S. colleges

Northwestern University and the University of Chicago were the only Illinois colleges to earn spots on the personal-finance website WalletHub’s top-50 ranking of the 2022 best colleges. Northwestern finished seventh on the WalletHub list, while the University of Chicago came in 16th overall. The website analyzed more than 1,000 colleges...
CHICAGO, IL
coladaily.com

Lex-Rich Five students recognized by College Board National Recognition Programs

The College Board highlighted ten scholars from Lexington-Richland School District Five last week as this year’s National Recognition Program Scholars. The group of 11 scholars includes eight National African American Recognition Program Scholars and two National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholars. Students were eligible for the recognition based on their GPA and their high PSAT and AP Exam scores.
LEXINGTON, SC
ohio.edu

Ohio University becomes an affiliate of Bee Campus USA

Ohio University has become an affiliate of the Bee Campus USA program, designed to marshal the strengths of educational campuses for the benefit of pollinators. OHIO joins many other cities and campuses across the country united in improving their landscapes for pollinators. According to Ohio University Landscape Coordinator Susan Calhoun,...
OHIO STATE
News-Herald.com

Holden University Center of Lakeland Community College expands partnership with Franklin University

The Holden University Center of Lakeland Community College recently expanded its partnership with Columbus-based Franklin University, adding more than 30 bachelor’s degree programs to its current offering. Franklin University has been a partner since Holden’s inception. “Over the past 10 years, 79 baccalaureate degrees have been awarded to Franklin students...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
NBC Chicago

2 Illinois Universities Ranked Among Top 15 Best Colleges in America

Two universities in the Chicago area have been classified as among the top 15 best colleges in the United States, according to a newly-released report. The 2022 Best Colleges in America list, from the ranking and review website Niche, ranked Northwestern University at No. 14 with the University of Chicago following right behind at No. 15.
CHICAGO, IL

