Fortunes spent on plastic shields with no proof they stop covid

By Carey Goldberg
Laredo Morning Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody wanted them: Sales of clear plastic dividers soared in the U.S. after the pandemic hit -- tripling year-over-year to roughly $750 million in the first quarter of last year, by industry estimates. Offices, schools, restaurants and retail stores all sought plexiglass protection from the droplets that health authorities suspected...

