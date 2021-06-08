Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

New Alzheimer's drug approved in US

Springfield Business Journal
 18 days ago

U.S. regulators approved the first new treatment for Alzheimer's disease in nearly 20 years. Biogen Inc.'s aducanumab medication is designed to target the underlying cause of Alzheimer's. Scientists reportedly are divided over the treatment's potential impact due to uncertain trial results.

sbj.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#U S#Disease#Biogen Inc#Aducanumab Medication
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Healthendpts.com

New Alzheimer's drug approval fallout: Public Citizen seeks removal of FDA's Woodcock, Cavazzoni and Dunn

Inside Track: Behind the Scenes of a Major Biotech SPAC. Dr. David Hung and Michelle Doig are no strangers to the SPAC phenomenon. As Founder and CEO of Nuvation Bio, a biotech company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology, Dr. Hung recently took the company public in one of this year’s biggest SPAC related deals. And as Partner at Omega Funds, Doig not only led and syndicated Nuvation Bio’s Series A, but is now also President of the newly formed, Omega-sponsored, Omega Alpha SPAC (Nasdaq: OMEG; oversubscribed $138m IPO priced January 6, 2021).
HealthNPR

FDA Approves Aducanumab — A Controversial Drug For Alzheimer's

The FDA has approved a new drug for Alzheimer's, but a lot of experts are skeptical about whether the drug works. Rhitu Chatterjee talks with science correspondent Jon Hamilton about the controversial drug aducanumab and why the U. S. Food and Drug Administration approved it. For more of Jon's reporting,...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA grants breakthrough status to Eisai and Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted breakthrough therapy designation to Eisai and Biogen’s lecanemab (BAN2401) for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment. Developed through a partnership between Eisai and BioArctic, lecanemab is an investigational, humanised anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD. The mAb specifically attaches to...
HealthMedscape News

FDA Fast-Tracks Another Antiamyloid for Alzheimer's

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted breakthrough therapy designation for donanemab (Eli Lilly), an investigational anti–beta amyloid therapy for Alzheimer's disease (AD), the company announced Thursday. Eisai/Biogen also announced that it has received breakthrough therapy designation for its anti–beta amyloid agent lecanemab (formerly BAN2401), as reported by...
HealthMarietta Daily Journal

The FDA's Alzheimer's mistake is already worsening

When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Biogen Inc.'s controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm earlier this month without firm evidence that the drug helps patients, it created concern that other unproven treatments might follow. That scenario is already here. Eli Lilly & Co. announced Thursday that it plans to file...
Medical & BiotechFOXBusiness

Eli Lilly COVID-19 antibody drug shipments paused over variant concerns

U.S. health officials have paused the distribution of two Eli Lilly & Co. COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments because of data showing that they aren’t effective against virus variants that are becoming increasingly common across the country. The Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that it is immediately pausing...
Public HealthMedscape News

Arthritis Drug Tocilizumab Gets FDA EUA for Severe COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the arthritis drug tocilizumab (Actemra) for adults and children aged 2 years and older who are hospitalized with severe COVID-19 and are being treated with systemic corticosteroids and supplemental oxygen, noninvasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
IndustryWebMD

Pfizer Halts Distribution of Stop-Smoking Pill Chantix

June 25, 2021 -- Pfizer is suspending distribution of the anti-smoking treatment Chantix after heightened levels of the carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) were found in some lots of the pills. The pharmaceutical company is also recalling some lots of Chantix that may have high levels of NDMA, Reuters reported. Pfizer told...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

BMS exercises option for US licence of Prothena’s Alzheimer’s antibody

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has exercised an option under a neuroscience research and development partnership, to obtain an exclusive US licence to Prothena’s anti-tau antibody, PRX005. As part of the development, Prothena will get $80m from BMS. PRX005 targets a region in the microtubule-binding region to potentially treat Alzheimer’s disease...
Public Healthwincountry.com

U.S. FDA authorizes drug to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the drug Actemra for the treatment of hospitalized COVID- 19 adults and pediatric patients, the health agency said on Thursday. The EUA was issued to Genentech, a subsidiary of Roche Holding AG. The drug can...
Medical & Biotechstreetsignals.com

FDA Approves Biogen’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) New Alzheimer Drug

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai Co., Ltd (TYO:4523) has just had their Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm approved by the FDA on June 7, 2021. Investors holding the stock on Friday June 4 had their shares close at $286.14, and finished off Monday afternoon on June 7 at $395.85 per share. With such a massive increase in share price in one day, it’s one of the most lucrative FDA approvals of the year. Since June 4, the stock is up 33%. It was a big win for investors in a situation where many believed the FDA approval for Aduhelm would not go ahead.
Indianapolis, INcbs4indy.com

Eli Lilly treatment for Alzheimer’s disease gets ‘breakthrough therapy designation’ from FDA

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for Eli Lilly’s investigational antibody therapy for Alzheimer’s disease. The FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation is based on clinical evidence for donanemab, an investigational antibody that targets a modified form of beta amyloid called N3pG. The company’s Phase...
Healthbiocentury.com

FDA expediting two more anti-amyloid therapies for Alzheimer’s

Aducanumab decision already opening the door to approvals on Phase II data. After its accelerated approval of Biogen’s aducanumab, FDA is moving quickly to expedite development of two more anti-amyloid mAbs, with Lilly’s donanemab looking like it could be the first in the indication to receive approval based on Phase II data.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.