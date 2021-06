The stock price of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has seen a 3% rise in yesterday’s trading session (Jun 10), after the company announced positive data from phase three clinical trials of Breyanzi as a second line treatment in adults with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. Breyanzi is Bristol Myers Squibb’s chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, which was first approved by the U.S. FDA in Feb 2021 for the treatment of LBCL after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The recent development means Bristol Myers Squibb is all set to challenge Novartis and Gilead Lifesciences, that currently offer therapies for the treatment of LBCL.