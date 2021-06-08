Logistics Company Bringing 200 Jobs to Whitestown

WHITESTOWN - A Nevada-based third party logistics company has announced plans to establish operations in Boone County. ITS Logistics LLC says it will invest nearly $12 million to occupy a 350,000-square-foot facility in Whitestown and create up to 200 jobs by the end of 2024. The company says the facility, in addition to its distribution operations on the West Coast, will allow it to provide distribution and fulfillment services to nearly 90% of the country.