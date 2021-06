Drones for pros and consumers are nothing new and neither are drones with cameras covering a wide range of qualities. Most of these drones come with their own cameras, however, and few actually let you use whatever professional camera you may already own. That’s what makes Sony’s first foray into the world of drone photography interesting in that it is designed to be used with a different camera, specifically Sony’s own interchangeable-lens Alpha cameras. In fact, the Sony Airpeak S1 drone doesn’t come with a camera or even a gimbal of its own.