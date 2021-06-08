The U.S. Air Force’s Next Secret Weapon: Turning Cargo Planes into Missile Trucks?
In a June 4th announcement, the Air Force gave details on a recent combat exercise that saw a special operations cargo plane carrying a Palletized Weapon System — essentially cruise missiles strapped to a pallet — establish beyond line of sight communications and simulated a palletized weapons drop. This initiative experimenting with giving cargo planes a potent offensive capability is known as the Rapid Dragon Program, spearheaded by the Air Force Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation Office.www.19fortyfive.com