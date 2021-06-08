City Of Durham To Observe Juneteenth On June 18; Most City Offices Closed

DURHAM, NC – The City of Durham will observe the upcoming Juneteenth holiday on Friday, June 18. Most City offices, including City Hall and all non-emergency City operations, will be closed to the public and many employees who continue to telework due to COVID-19 will be unavailable. Police, fire, and rescue services for life-threatening or in-progress emergencies may be reached by calling 911. Non-emergency concerns may be directed to (919) 560-4600.