Springfield Public School leaders to hold study session on budget for fiscal year 2021-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year goes before the Springfield School Board Tuesday night. Deputy Superintendent of Operations Carol Embree said the district will receive stimulus funding and money from the state this year. Last year, the state withheld a portion of funding that supports public education. She said the current operating revenue is $330 million while operating expenditures are $314 million. The numbers for the 2021-2022 school year will be finalized at the end of the month.