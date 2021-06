New EfficientIP and IDC research sheds light on the frequency of the different types of DNS attack and the associated costs for the last year throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In the United Kingdom, the damages stemming from each attack saw a marked decrease by 27% from the year prior; damages in 2021 were €596,083, while damages in 2020 were an average €819,024. This was the strongest decrease globally. The UK companies in the survey reported an average of 5.78 attacks in the last year, which is also the lowest average reported (the highest number was 7.74 in Canada).