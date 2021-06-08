Cancel
New fighting in east Myanmar displaces around 100,000: UN

By AFP
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn estimated 100,000 people have been displaced by new fighting between Myanmar's military and rebel groups in the east of the coup-stricken country, the UN said Tuesday. Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy paralysed since the generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February, accusing it of fraud during 2020 elections.

Aung San Suu Kyi
