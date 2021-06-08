New fighting in east Myanmar displaces around 100,000: UN

4. SOUNDBITE (English) Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, United Nations:. “And moving on to Asia, in Myanmar, the UN team there said today there is concern about the rapidly deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in Kayah State and other parts of the country, in the southeast. Indiscriminate attacks by security forces in civilian areas and other violence in Kayah has led to more than 100,000 people fleeing their homes. Many of them are seeking safety in host communities in forests across Kayah and southern parts of neighbourhood Shan State. Our colleagues said that the crisis could push people across international borders, as has already been happening in other parts of Myanmar. The UN team reiterates its earlier calls for all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, particularly medical units and health workers, and to adhere to the principles of tension necessity proportionality and protection. People affected by the fighting urgently need food, water, shelter, fuel and access to health care. We and our partner have supplies ready to be deployed, however insecurity, travel restrictions imposed by security forces and poor road conditions are delaying the delivery of supplies. The UN team calls on the security forces to allow for safe passage of humanitarian supplies and personnel, and to facilitate our ability to directly provide aid to all those who need it.”