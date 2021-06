Vice President Kamala Harris is in a better spot than most of her predecessors at this point in her term. President Joe Biden, who himself is the first vice president to ascend to the role since 1988, has made sure to save some of the limelight for his No. 2: “The Biden-Harris administration” is the preferred nomenclature, thank you very much, a phrase that is plastered on the White House website and every statement issued where their names share top billing.