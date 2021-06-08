Cancel
Prosecutors ask New York State officials for communications related to Cuomo book: report

Cover picture for the articleFederal prosecutors have reportedly requested communications from New York state officials related to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) recent book as part of their investigation into COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. The Wall Street Journal, citing unidentified sources, reported that individuals involved with editing the early versions of Cuomo's...

Public Healthedm.com

New York’s Avant Gardner Revokes Vaccine Mandate for Event Attendance

Two weeks ago, Brooklyn-based electronic music venue Avant Gardner shared an announcement requiring attendees to be vaccinated for all upcoming shows. However, in response to the state of New York's rescinding of COVID-19 restrictions, Avant Gardner has revoked its vaccine mandate. Earlier this week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted...
Public Healthwxxinews.org

New York's positivity rate for COVID-19 is at .39%

New York state’s 7-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 is at .39%. That’s according to data released by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday. He said that number has been at a record low for 22 consecutive days and it has declined for 75 consecutive days. For the Finger Lakes region,...
Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New York Marijuana Legalization Bill Is Officially Released, With Votes Planned Within Days

A new bill to legalize marijuana in New York was released on Saturday after lawmakers and the governor finalized a deal that has been negotiated for weeks. Votes in the legislature are now expected to take place in the coming week. Details about the agreed-upon language started to circulate on Wednesday, but now the text of the legislation has been released—a significant development that comes after lengthy talks between the Senate, Assembly and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) office. Sen. Liz Krueger (D), the lead Senate sponsor of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), said in a press release that the newly revised version of her legislation will “legalize adult-use cannabis in a way that foregrounds racial justice, while balancing safety with economic growth, encouraging new small businesses, and significantly diminishing the illegal market.” “My goal in carrying this legislation has always been to end the racially disparate enforcement of marijuana prohibition that has taken such a toll on communities of color across our state, and to use the economic windfall of legalization to help heal and repair those same communities,” she said. “I believe we have achieved that in this bill, as well as addressing the concerns and input of stakeholders across the board. When this bill becomes law, New York will be poised to implement a nation-leading model for what marijuana legalization can look like.” Assembly Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes (D), who is carrying the bill in her chamber, said the negotiated legislation “provides long awaited marijuana justice for New Yorkers, and makes significant steps and investments to begin to address the generational devastation caused by marijuana prohibition and mass incarceration.” Here’s a summary of the main components of the New York marijuana legalization bill: -Adults 21 and older would be able to possess and purchase marijuana products from…
Sex CrimesCorning Evening Times

Cuomo signs new bill creating commission to review complaints against prosecutors

After years of false starts, a panel intended to root out prosecutorial misconduct in New York may now take shape. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday signed legislation creating a Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct, which will investigate complaints and make recommendations to state judicial committees. The law creating the commission was...
PoliticsPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

If Fireworks Are Illegal In New York State, Why Can I Buy Them Everywhere?

Let me just start by saying I can't believe it's only June and we're talking about fireworks already. I don't care what neighborhood you live in, every summer right about June your gonna start hearing those annoying fireworks. I think many people can agree that they really don't bother you much when they are used at the appropriate time and hours of the day. The problem is, it feels like they go on all summer long.
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

Cuomo signs bill creating prosecutor conduct panel

A commission overseeing the conduct of New York's local prosecutors was signed into law on Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a move that is being cheered by supporters of criminal justice reform but comes with reservations from district attorneys. The approval of the bill comes as state lawmakers in recent...
New York City, NYwnynewsnow.com

State Senator Borrello Urges Governor Cuomo To Sign “Nourish NY” Bill

NEW YORK STATE – Legislation connecting farms to food banks in New York is almost law, as supporters of the bill wait on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s signature. Co-sponsored by State Senators George Borrello and Michelle Hinchey, alongside Queens Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, the Nourish NY bill was pushed through the statehouse with a unanimous vote.
Public Healthmynbc5.com

Some New York lawmakers question governor's state of emergency decision

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Many COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted across New York, but the state of emergency is still in effect. The declaration, which has been in place throughout the pandemic, gives New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo emergency powers. Some local lawmakers are surprised the governor is maintaining the order even after the state reached the 70% vaccination goal.
Politicswabcradio.com

More Trouble for Embattled NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Involving Convicted Aide Joseph Percoco

New York, NY (77WABC)-Another controversy is brewing in the circle of people surrounding NY Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Governor is under two separate investigations; one for alleged sexual harassment and the other involving an alleged coverup related to nursing home death totals in the state of NY during the Covid19 viral pandemic. The Governor has repeatedly said he did nothing wrong related to the investigations.
New York City, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Fact Check: Is Cuomo’s Daughter Getting Married in New York?

Many New Yorkers assume Gov. Cuomo's daughter is getting married this weekend in New York. As the saying goes, you know what happens when you assume... After living in a pandemic for nearly 500 days, on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced life across New York State can finally return to normal. Cuomo confirmed 70 percent of New York adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and as promised lifted most of the remaining COVID restrictions.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Cuomo's fireworks celebrated him, not NYers beating COVID: GOP chief

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s triumphant lifting of the state’s coronavirus restrictions — and the ensuing fireworks across the state — were part of a cynical ploy to burnish his image amid a damaging series of scandals, the head of the state Republican Party charged Thursday. "This is not Andrew Cuomo’s moment...
POTUSNew York Post

Sorry, Gov. Cuomo — your COVID victory lap won’t make us forget your failures

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s right: New Yorkers should celebrate the return to normalcy after 15 months of COVID restrictions. But the state’s victory over COVID came largely despite his “leadership,” not because of it. Indeed, Cuomo’s audacious 45 minutes of self-praise Tuesday — “We stepped forward boldly” and “led the nation,”...