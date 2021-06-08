State Appeal Board Hands Down “Split” Decision Between Floyd County and Taxpayers Group
If it were boxing, one might call the State Appeal Board’s ruling in the case between Floyd County and a group of county taxpayers a “split decision.”. The State Appeal Board Monday voted to uphold the county’s fiscal year 2022 budget, but also ordered the county to cut spending by more than $1 million. In April, the Coalition for Better County Government, presented a petition protesting the budget passed by the county’s Board of Supervisors. During a mid-May public hearing at Wrightz Auction in Floyd, both sides presented their arguments to the appeal board.kchanews.com