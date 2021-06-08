Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Floyd County, IA

State Appeal Board Hands Down “Split” Decision Between Floyd County and Taxpayers Group

By markp
kchanews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it were boxing, one might call the State Appeal Board’s ruling in the case between Floyd County and a group of county taxpayers a “split decision.”. The State Appeal Board Monday voted to uphold the county’s fiscal year 2022 budget, but also ordered the county to cut spending by more than $1 million. In April, the Coalition for Better County Government, presented a petition protesting the budget passed by the county’s Board of Supervisors. During a mid-May public hearing at Wrightz Auction in Floyd, both sides presented their arguments to the appeal board.

kchanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Floyd County, IA
Floyd County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Charles City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Supervisors#Split Decision#Taxpayers Group#The State Appeal Board#Wrightz Auction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Claudette drenches Gulf Coast and the Southeast

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Claudette was dumping heavy rain as it pushed into the Southeast Saturday evening, threatening to add to the flooding it already has left in parts of four states. It also appears to have spawned a tornado that littered a southern Alabama community with debris, and more...
Arizona StateABC News

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said. Six people were taken to a hospital in critical...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Hard-line Iranian cleric wins presidency

The hard-line Iranian cleric with close ties to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei won the country’s presidential election Saturday with overwhelming support. Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s judiciary chief, won 17.8 million votes, according to The Associated Press, which noted that voter turnout Saturday appeared to be the lowest in the Islamic Republic’s history.
Portland, ORPosted by
CBS News

Dozens of Portland police officers resign from crowd control unit after officer indicted for allegedly assaulting protestor

Approximately 50 police officers working for Portland's rapid response unit resigned this week, a day after a team member was indicted for allegedly assaulting a protester last year. Participation in the unit was voluntary, and the officers will continue working for the police department in their regular assignments, according to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to offer transgender veterans gender confirmation surgery, Secretary Denis McDonough announced at a Pride Month event in Orlando Saturday. McDonough said in prepared remarks that the move was “the right thing to do,” and that it was part of...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Teachers on edge over critical race theory debate

Teachers across the country are on edge amid the heated national debate over critical race theory, as Republican lawmakers in multiple states have passed or introduced legislation that would limit how race and racism are discussed in classrooms. Leaders at professional educators associations and unions say the measures have led...