CLASSIC MONSTER ART RETURNS TO 'DIGIMON CARD GAME'
Bandai will release Digimon Card Game: Classic Collection [EX06], a new English edition booster set, into U.S. retail in December. Classic Collection [EX06] booster set brings back classic Digital Monster artwork with brand new text. This set will appeal to customers that grew up with the art from the 90s as well as introduce new players to original Digital Monsters. The new cards are fully playable in the new edition and its metagame, and some older deck types get some support cards.icv2.com