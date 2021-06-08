CLASSIC MONSTER ART RETURNS TO 'DIGIMON CARD GAME'

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is introducing a new kind of card, which combines four cards to form one powerful Pokemon. The Pokemon Company revealed new details about the V-UNION mechanic, a new card mechanic that will be introduced later this year. Each V-UNION Pokemon is made up of four different cards, each of which depicts a different piece of artwork. In order to bring a V-UNION Pokemon to a player's bench, that player must have all four V-Union cards in their discard pile. The V-UNION mechanic has already drawn comparisons to Yu-Gi-Oh's Exodia, a monster with an automatic victory condition that is only triggered when all five of its body parts are in play.