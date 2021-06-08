Padres' Victor Caratini: Strong showing versus former team

The Cincinnati Reds are surging and the San Diego Padres are slumping heading into tonight’s series opener in San Diego. The Padres are -177 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Reds are in the midst of a six-game winning streak and are 13-3 in their last 16 games. As a result of ths torrid stretch, they enter tonight’s series opener a season-best four games over .500. The Padres are coming off getting swept by the Rockies and went 1-5 on their six-game road trip. They have lost 13 of their last 17 games, and a loss tonight would be their third four-game losing streak in the last two weeks. Tonight’s pitching matchup is Cincinnati’s Wade Miley (6-4, 2.92 ERA) against San Diego’s Joe Musgrove (4-6, 2.50 ERA). Miley is just 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA in 13 career starts against the Padres. Musgrove has pitched to a 1.91 ERA and 0.818 WHIP over his last six starts.