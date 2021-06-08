Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres' Victor Caratini: Strong showing versus former team

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Caratini went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs Monday in the Padres' 9-4 win over the Cubs. He also reached base when he was hit by a pitch. After posting a .133 on-base average across his previous six contests, Caratini was able to get back on track against his former team. He'll continue to serve as the Padres' No. 1 catcher while Austin Nola likely remains on the injured list through late June, but Caratini's fantasy upside will be fairly suppressed due to his lack of power and low placement in the lineup.

www.cbssports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Cubs#Injured List#Fantasy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBgwinnettprepsports.com

Padres blank Mets for team-record 12th straight home win

Right-hander Blake Snell allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings and Manny Machado drove in both runs with a first-inning homer and a bases-loaded walk as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting New York Mets 2-0 Friday night. Snell, Pierce Johnson and Mark Melancon combined on a three-hit shutout...
MLBlosangelesherald.com

Padres' Yu Darvish aims to show Cubs what they're missing

In one of the biggest trades last offseason, the Chicago Cubs sent pitcher Yu Darvish and his personal catcher, Victor Caratini, to the San Diego Padres for pitcher Zach Davies and four minor league prospects. On Tuesday night, Davies extracted revenge on the Padres. He allowed one hit in six...
MLBnumberfire.com

Victor Caratini not in San Diego's Sunday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Webster Rivas against Mets starter Marcus Stroman. In 141 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .211 batting average with a .646 OPS, 4...
MLBnumberfire.com

Victor Caratini catching for Padres Wednesday afternoon

San Diego Padres catcher Victor Caratini is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jake Arrieta and the Chicago Cubs. Caratini will catch Yu Darvish and bat eighth. Webster Rivas should be available off the bench after starting last game. numberFire’s models project Caratini for 8.0...
MLBfantasypros.com

Patrick Wisdom scores a run Monday versus the Padres

Wisdom is another player called up due to the rash of injuries the Cubs have had. Chances are that his value drops again when players start returning, but he has a chance to fight his way into the mix if he keeps producing.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Lamet starts strong, Cubs finish stronger to beat Padres

Cubs pour it on late to beat Padres after Dinelson Lamet’s latest promising start. Little by little, the Padres are aiming Dinelson Lamet toward throwing his best in the latter months of the season and hopefully October. Tuesday was another step in the right direction, even with Willson Contreras parking...
MLBallfans.co

Dodgers: Former LA Reliever Joe Beimel Signs With the Padres at 44

The average Dodgers fan probably won’t know the name of Joe Beimel. The left-handed reliever made a 4 year stop in Los Angeles on his 13-year journey through the big leagues starting in 2006. His time here was mostly uneventful, aside from a sliced hand that kept him out of the 2006 Division Series and disappointed fans.
MLBABC30 Fresno

Mets take on the Padres following Walker's strong performance

LINE: Mets -166, Padres +145; over/under is 5 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Taijuan Walker. Walker pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with nine strikeouts against Baltimore. The Mets are 15-5 in home games in 2020....
MLBnumberfire.com

Jurickson Profar starting for Padres versus Mets

San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar is in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Profar will bat sixth and return to center field after being held out of the previous lineup. Tommy Pham will shift to left field in place of Brian O'Grady.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres start strong against Rockies but finish in familiar flat way

DENVER — In the first five innings of their six games leading up to Tuesday, the Padres scored a total of two runs. For a time Tuesday in the sweltering mile-high air, the story was that the Padres had begun a game with actual hits and runs and had given their starting pitcher a decent lead.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Rockies host the Padres following Gomber’s strong showing

San Diego Padres (38-30, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-41, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (6-2, 2.28 ERA, .91 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4, 5.74 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +192, Padres -228; over/under is...
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

Total Team Effort for Cubs in Win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Davies allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, Anthony Rizzo homered and drove in four runs, and Patrick Wisdom went deep again for the Chicago Cubs as they defeated the San Diego Padres 7-1 Tuesday night. Willson Contreras also homered for the Cubs, who...
MLBaudacy.com

Caratini, Hosmer HR in 9th, Padres seesaw past Reds 6-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The first sellout crowd at Petco Park since 2019 was treated to Fernando Tatis Jr.'s electrifying solo home run in the sixth inning and Victor Caratini's game-winning, two-run shot in the ninth. In between, Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer also homered for the Padres, who recovered...
MLBbettingpros.com

Reds and Padres meet in battle of teams heading in opposite directions

The Cincinnati Reds are surging and the San Diego Padres are slumping heading into tonight’s series opener in San Diego. The Padres are -177 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Reds are in the midst of a six-game winning streak and are 13-3 in their last 16 games. As a result of ths torrid stretch, they enter tonight’s series opener a season-best four games over .500. The Padres are coming off getting swept by the Rockies and went 1-5 on their six-game road trip. They have lost 13 of their last 17 games, and a loss tonight would be their third four-game losing streak in the last two weeks. Tonight’s pitching matchup is Cincinnati’s Wade Miley (6-4, 2.92 ERA) against San Diego’s Joe Musgrove (4-6, 2.50 ERA). Miley is just 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA in 13 career starts against the Padres. Musgrove has pitched to a 1.91 ERA and 0.818 WHIP over his last six starts.