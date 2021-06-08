New Patrolman Sworn In

New Manchester Police Patrolman Sage Sysol is sworn in by Mayor Kenneth Palmer as a Special Law Enforcement Officer II. (Photo courtesy Manchester Police)

MANCHESTER – A township police officer was recently sworn in by Mayor Kenneth Palmer to his new title.

Sage Sysol was sworn in as a Special Law Enforcement Officer II by the mayor in front of a limited group of family and police personnel.

Patrolman Sysol graduated from Pinelands Regional High School in 2015 and earned an Associate’s Degree from the Ocean County College. He is working toward his Bachelor’s Degree through Kean University.

The officer worked as a SLEO I in Seaside Heights and SLEO II in Little Egg Harbor Township before being hired by the Township Police Department.

After he was hired as a SLEO II this past January, he completed the Police Department’s intensive 12-week Field Training and Evaluation Program. During that time, he was instructed and mentored by several highly trained and seasoned officers. He has since been assigned to the Patrol Bureau.

Police Chief Lisa Parker said, “Patrolman Sysol comes from a proud law enforcement family, which includes his father, uncle, aunt and brother.

“He values that legacy of public service and helping others, which makes him an ideal addition to our department,” she added.

His hiring process began in June of 2019 with the intensive training program. Approximately 125 candidates submitted their applications for employment. For the first phase, applicants participated in the physical agility examination held at Manchester Township High School. This grueling test consisted of pull-ups, push-ups, sit-ups, and a one-mile run.

All applicants who achieved a passing score went on to the boxing portion of the program. The approximately 70 applicants who completed all portions of the physical exam were invited to participate in the written examination phase.

Following that, the top scorers went before the oral board for extensive interviews. Those candidates considered for employment underwent a thorough background investigation and submitted to medical, psychological, and drug screenings.

The chief added, “we wish Patrolman Sysol all the best as he begins the next chapter of his law enforcement career here in Manchester Township.”