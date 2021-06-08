Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester Township, NJ

New Patrolman Sworn In

By Bob Vosseller
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kX6Pi_0aNo5fuZ00
New Manchester Police Patrolman Sage Sysol is sworn in by Mayor Kenneth Palmer as a Special Law Enforcement Officer II. (Photo courtesy Manchester Police)

MANCHESTER – A township police officer was recently sworn in by Mayor Kenneth Palmer to his new title.

Sage Sysol was sworn in as a Special Law Enforcement Officer II by the mayor in front of a limited group of family and police personnel.

Patrolman Sysol graduated from Pinelands Regional High School in 2015 and earned an Associate’s Degree from the Ocean County College. He is working toward his Bachelor’s Degree through Kean University.

The officer worked as a SLEO I in Seaside Heights and SLEO II in Little Egg Harbor Township before being hired by the Township Police Department.

After he was hired as a SLEO II this past January, he completed the Police Department’s intensive 12-week Field Training and Evaluation Program. During that time, he was instructed and mentored by several highly trained and seasoned officers. He has since been assigned to the Patrol Bureau.

Police Chief Lisa Parker said, “Patrolman Sysol comes from a proud law enforcement family, which includes his father, uncle, aunt and brother.

“He values that legacy of public service and helping others, which makes him an ideal addition to our department,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dPxR_0aNo5fuZ00
Sage Sysol joined the Manchester Police Department five months ago and was recently sworn in as a Special Law Enforcement Officer II. (Photo courtesy Manchester Police)

His hiring process began in June of 2019 with the intensive training program. Approximately 125 candidates submitted their applications for employment. For the first phase, applicants participated in the physical agility examination held at Manchester Township High School. This grueling test consisted of pull-ups, push-ups, sit-ups, and a one-mile run.

All applicants who achieved a passing score went on to the boxing portion of the program. The approximately 70 applicants who completed all portions of the physical exam were invited to participate in the written examination phase.

Following that, the top scorers went before the oral board for extensive interviews. Those candidates considered for employment underwent a thorough background investigation and submitted to medical, psychological, and drug screenings.

The chief added, “we wish Patrolman Sysol all the best as he begins the next chapter of his law enforcement career here in Manchester Township.”

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Manchester Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Ocean County, NJ
Government
City
Manchester Township, NJ
City
Seaside Heights, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
Manchester Township, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Police#The Ocean County College#Sleo#The Police Department#The Patrol Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Three Indicted For Murder In Toms River Apartments Shooting

TOMS RIVER – Three suspects who were involved in the Toms River Apartments shooting have been indicted for murder, officials said. On the night of October 11, 2020, Javon Cutler, 19, of Bayville, and two friends were leaving the Toms River Apartments, when someone opened fire on their car. As a result, Cutler was hit in the head. He was immediately brought to Community Medical Center for treatment. He then was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries on October 14, 2020.
Lakehurst, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Two Arrested For Heroin And Drug Paraphernalia

LAKEHURST – A motor vehicle stop leads to the arrest of two people after police find heroin and drug paraphernalia in their car. On June 16, Officer Anthony Florio pulled over driver Paul Rein, 54, of Keansburg, with Beatrice Rein, 54, of Hazlet, in the passenger seat. Once stopped, Florio, along with assistance from Officer Gavin Cecchini and Officer Harry Paul, found drug paraphernalia out in plain sight inside the car.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Open Space, Road Improvements Approved

OCEAN COUNTY – County officials recently purchased properties throughout Ocean County to preserve them as open space. The Natural Lands Trust Fund Advisory Committee makes recommendations to the Ocean County Commissioners, who then decide upon buying the land. They made the decision at a recent Commissioners meeting. The largest plot...
Jackson, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Police Make Multiple DWI And Other Traffic Arrests

JACKSON – The Jackson Township Police recently made multiple traffic arrests that included DWIs and more. At about 9 a.m. on June 15, Chief of Police Matthew Kunz witnessed two cars stopped on Jackson Mills Road near the intersection of Eltone Road. When he approached the drivers, he saw one man throwing objects at the windshield of a second car.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Fire Investigation At Standstill

OCEAN COUNTY – The investigation on the wildfire that destroyed 167 acres of land in Lakewood and Brick Township remains at an impasse, officials said. The fire broke out on March 14, and took over a day to contain by firefighters. As a result, 29 residential properties were damaged, two commercial buildings were destroyed and a firefighter from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service suffered cardiac arrest after battling the fire overnight.
Lakewood Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Cops: Lakewood Home Used To Deal Cocaine

LAKEWOOD – Police arrested two people for using a home in Lakewood to distribute cocaine. The arrests come after a month-long investigation which ended with a search of a home in Lakewood on June 8. The address was not provided by police. Inside, they found about 10 grams of cocaine, “a large quantity of materials indicative of illegal drug distribution,” a digital scale, and $4,700 in cash.
Lakewood Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

High School Goes Into Lockdown Due To Intruder

LAKEWOOD – Multiple police officers surrounded Lakewood High School early this morning after the school went into lockdown due to an unauthorized person entering the building. Captain Gregory Staffordsmith of the Lakewood Police Department told Jersey Shore Online that the intruder was a juvenile who came to the school to...
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

South Toms River To Allow Recreational Marijuana

SOUTH TOMS RIVER – As towns throughout Ocean County close their borders to recreational cannabis, South Toms River will allow it to be sold. The governor and legislature gave municipalities a 180-day deadline to decide whether they would permit growth and sales of marijuana in their respective communities and if so, how it would be implemented. Many municipalities are choosing to opt out of that. However they can later opt in if they choose.
Lakehurst, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Man Accused Of DWI With Seven Kids In His Vehicle

LAKEHURST – The borough police department pulled over a 36-year-old Lakewood man who was driving erratically through the streets. He was found to be driving while intoxicated with seven children in the vehicle. Lakehurst Police said Paulino Rosendo-Camargo was stopped by officers on June 5 at 11:16 p.m. Police explained...
Manchester Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Salaries Adjusted And Police Recognized

MANCHESTER – The Township Council unanimously approved several ordinances during recent meetings. They also recognized law enforcement officers in general and noted Manchester’s Police Department specifically. One of the ordinances passed involved the salary ranges and positions of bargaining unit employees which includes three positions, badge checkers, beach attendants and...
Manasquan, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Coast Guard Conducts Medevac Near Manasquan Inlet

MANASQUAN INLET, N.J. — The Coast Guard medically evacuated a man from a tugboat approximately 10 miles north of Manasquan Inlet on Friday. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center in Philadelphia received an alert that the individual was suffering from abdominal pain while aboard the tugboat Saint Emilion.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

55+ Communities Fight Insurance To Reopen

OCEAN COUNTY – Age-restricted communities faced with the threat of COVID-related lawsuits just got a step closer to seeing things open up for them. Ocean County serves as home to more over 55 retirement developments than any other county in New Jersey. All require payment of homeowner association fees to access standard amenities, such as the clubhouse and pool.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Body Found In Waretown Woods Identified

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has announced that the body of the unresponsive female located in a wooded area of the Barnegat Branch Trail near Country Line Road in Waretown on June 4, 2021 has been positively identified as Megan Campana, 41, whose last known address was in Seaside Heights.
Ocean Gate, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean Gate School Leaders Want Masks Re-Evaluated

OCEAN GATE – School officials here are the latest to ask that the governor re-evaluate the need for masks when school resumes in September. Ocean Gate School started the 2020-2021 school year with five days a week in-person education, transitioning to a full day on April 19, according to a letter from Superintendent Melanie Patterson and Board President Richard Casey. The letter was sent to Gov. Phil Murphy asking for the mask mandate to be reconsidered.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Murphy, Ciattarelli To Face Off In November

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy will be challenged by former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, according to early results of the primary election. A primary is held to determine which candidate will represent a party in the general election in November. Murphy, the incumbent Democrat, has been governor since 2018. Since he...