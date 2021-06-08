Any fun, waterfront lunch eats in Jax?

Zig's Bakery, Lititz, PAPhoto by Sara Melissa Frost. French toast bagels - what a tasty surprise. I have lived in the United States for a little over four years, and until last week, I had no idea there was anything such as French toast bagels. I went out for lunch at Zig's Bakery in Lititz, PA, and ordered this specialty bagel with bacon, eggs, lettuce, and tomato. The mix of flavor and the sweetness from the maple syrup-infused bagel was surprisingly flavorful. I usually go for the savory bagels but I'm definitely ordering this one again. In my opinion, whoever invented the French toast bagel is a genius.

LITITZ, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO