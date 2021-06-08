Cancel
Here's The Scoop: Best Ice Cream Spots In Lehigh Valley

By Valerie Musson
 11 days ago
Sweet Ride Ice Cream Photo Credit: Instagram (@visitpaamericana)

This week's gonna be a hot one. What better way to keep cool than with ice cream?

Here are some of the most popular ice cream spots in the Lehigh Valley area.

The sampling of spots below were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY:

  • Ice Cream Lounge, Easton: 1800 Sullivan Trail
  • Valley Farm Market, Bethlehem: 1880 Stefko Blvd.
  • Emily’s Ice Cream, Nazareth: 100 S. Main St.
  • Talk of the Town Ice Cream & More, Easton: 1019 Northampton St.
  • Blue Moo Ice Cream, Bath: 2693 Community Dr.

LEHIGH COUNTY:

  • The Udder Bar, Allentown: 1852 Allen St.
  • Nuts About Ice Cream, Bethlehem: 1124 Linden St.
  • The Cup, Bethlehem: 2 Farrington Square
  • Batch Microcreamery, Allentown: 27 N 7th St Suite 140 Bay 8
  • Crazy Cones, Whitehall: 2525 Mickley Ave.

BERKS COUNTY:

  • Sweet Ride Ice Cream, West Reading: 542 Penn Ave.
  • Wertz Ice Cream Cone, Wernersville: 55 Penn Ave.
  • Scoupe Deville, Birdsboro: 3365 Main St.
  • Candy’s Homemade Ice Cream, Shoemakersville: 1085 Pottsville Pike
  • Jenn & Jessie’s Ice Cream Parlor, Oley: 798 Memorial Hwy.

