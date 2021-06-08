LOOK: Paul Mescal Celebrates BAFTA Win With Phoebe Bridgers & Nicola Coughlan

From Michaela Coel in Maximilian Davis to Golda Rosheuvel in Simone Rocha. Did you get the memo that capital-G red carpet Glamour is back? In the case of the 2021 BAFTA Television awards, quite literally, too. Michaela Coel’s exquisite gown by London-based creative Maximilian Davis boasted bright red bell sleeves and eye-catching cut-outs on both sides of its silhouette. Coming or going, it was a breathtaking look, especially since Coel paired the piece with bold gold jewellery by Alighieri — another London label, helmed by Rosh Mahtani, who last year was the first jewellery designer to be given the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. And to keep the local love going, Coel — whose revolutionary show I May Destroy You won multiple awards including Leading Actress and Writer: Drama for Coel herself — brought along a glossy black version of Simone Rocha’s coveted Egg bag.