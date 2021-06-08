Cancel
LOOK: Paul Mescal Celebrates BAFTA Win With Phoebe Bridgers & Nicola Coughlan

By Tara Walsh
spin1038.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrish man Paul Mescal took home the Leading Actor prize at Sunday night's BAFTAs for his role in Normal People. He celebrated in style with his rumoured girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers, comedian Mae Martin and Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan. Cush Jumbo presented the award for Leading Actor at the ceremony on Sunday...

