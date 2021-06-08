Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Letting our young people down

By Kathryn J. Lopez
Lake County Record Bee
 18 days ago

You may have heard by now about Paxton Smith, the high-school valedictorian in Texas who switched out her expected speech to decry the recent heartbeat law passed in that state, which restricts abortions early on in pregnancy. “I have dreams and hopes and ambitions,” she said. “Every girl graduating today...

www.record-bee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Tiktok#Catholic#Covid#National Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Netflix
Related
Minneapolis, MNsouthernminn.com

Young people have a right to news literacy

It’s been a year since George Floyd was killed in the custody of Minneapolis police. In the hours and days following his death, social media was flooded with video and photos of his final moments while protests calling for an end to police violence against people of color began to sweep the country. Just as quickly, rumors, misinformation and conspiracy theories began to spread, causing confusion and fueling hate and anger.
Societythepetitionsite.com

Stop complete ignorance in our young generations

I feel that our younger generations are being " dumb downed" by the powers that be in order to greater influence thier choices, attitudes, and general outlook upon our country and culture I feel that it is being done in a harmful way to degrade our society and weaken our nation and previous beliefs as a whole, and in which this country was built upon and that which made it so great Which is the reason everyone wants to come here These issues are extremely complicated and most people do not even want to contemplate them, which is exactly what they want Im afraid that it is too late and the down fall of our great system is already beyond repair and hope You talk about animal rights, well im sorry to say people dont even care about people anymore! And this has all been orchestrated believe it or not So i dont know, i guess the petition would be about just waking up and holding the door for some old man or women, helping out a stranger in some way without wanting anything back Just being nice to everyone for a change instead of screaming at someone cuz they passed you on the highway! How ridiculous we have become!!!! Something to think about.
SocietyDaily Gate City

Juneteenth activist to young people: Keep fighting

As the U.S. readies to add Juneteenth, or June 19, as a new federal holiday, activist Opal Lee has much to celebrate. The 94-year-old from Texas has been at the forefront of the fight to getting the date recognized as a holiday for decades. (June 17) Subscribe for more Breaking...
Books & Literaturefreelibrary.org

Palestinian Stories in Literature for Young People

What does it feel like to be a child living through war and displacement? How can young people in the United States learn to develop empathy for young people around the world? How do we explain to our children what they see or hear on the news?. Reading literature is...
Politicsdefendernetwork.com

Let the People Be Heard: Why is Juneteenth still relevant?

With Republican lawmakers nationally stating that Black history and Black perspectives are irrelevant via their attacks on Critical Race Theory, the Defender asked the people their thoughts on “Why is Juneteenth still relevant?” Here is what you had to say:. Juneteenth is the quintessential celebration of truth-telling. Long before it...
Orlando, FLOrlando Sentinel

Let the legacy of Pulse be found in our resilience | Commentary

What is the legacy of the worst attack in recent history on the LGBTQ+ community? On June 12, 2016, 49 lives were taken at Pulse Nightclub in the largest single incident of mass violence in U.S. history up to that point. Each year since then, we have remembered and honored the lives of our 49 angels. At this fifth milestone, Orlando is asking itself good questions. How have we changed in five years? What is the legacy of Pulse? How do we keep that legacy alive?
Tuskegee, ALWTVM

Tuskegee pastor helps young people avoid crime

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Kita Moss says he knows what trouble looks like because it was the path he once took. “It was not easy, it was not fun,” Moss said. “We in an hour and a season where people need to know the reality of trouble, and how you can make your bed hard and still have to turn around and lay in it.”
Public HealthCamden New Journal

Coronavirus: Survey for young people

Camden Council is asking young people what they do in their spare time to help make sure there are the right activities and services available as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. If you’re aged 12 to 18, or you know a young person who is, take part in the short online...
Cell PhonesComputer Weekly

Stalkerware apps becoming normalised among young people

Around 7% of Britons who have been in a romantic relationship admit to using stalkerware or other methods of stalking, such as device and browser history snooping to keep track of their partner online, according to a study conducted as part of NortonLifeLock’s 2021 Norton cyber safety insights report, with usage of such malicious apps trending higher among the under-40s.
EnvironmentBBC

Climate change anxiety: Young people 'feel hopeless'

Young people who feel "hopeless and paralysed" by fears about climate change need help and support, mental health experts have said. Place2Be - a charity offering counselling in schools - said the issue was becoming "more and more prominent". Plaid Cymru said it wanted new guidance for teachers and funding...
Washington, DCNorthern Virginia Daily

Mona Charen: The difference a father makes

There was a Father's Day parade in Washington, D.C., last week that warmed my family obsessed heart. It was called the Black Fathers Matter motorcade, and it featured silver and black balloons, a band serenading the crowd aboard a flatbed truck, kids singing their dads' praises, community leaders, politicians and at the end, a pop-up tent to provide COVID-19 vaccines for those who needed them.
KidsFox News

Can Schools Force You To Vaccinate Your Kids?

The Biden administration is continuing to push for more coronavirus vaccines to be administered, after setting a goal to have 70 percent of U.S. adults to get at least one shot by July 4th. This goal may prove more difficult as vaccination rates have slowed and now with vaccines approved for children as young as 12 years old, many parents are questioning whether they will get their children vaccinated. Professor of Medicine at NYU Langone and Fox New Medical Contributor Dr. Marc Siegel joins to explain how the country’s messaging on vaccines may be causing hesitancy, why getting your children vaccinated against the coronavirus is beneficial to their health and he weighs in on the recent controversy surrounding Dr. Fauci and Covid origin lab leak theory.
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Edwardsville nonprofit aims to provide a voice for young people

EDWARDSVILLE — Renee Childs is doing her part to turn anxiety and depression among teens into motivation and creation. Childs is the executive director and founder of Youth Be Heard (YBH), an Edwardsville-based nonprofit with a vision for all youth to believe in their own value and potential. Their mission is to elevate youth so they can inspire each other and the world.
InternetUbergizmo

Facebook Will Let Group Admins Slow Down Comments

There are certain topics that just seem to ignite a lot of passion and debate. While a healthy debate with facts and logic is fine, it’s not always the case online where things can quickly spiral out of control. These types of situations can make a Facebook group admin’s life quite difficult, which is why Facebook is introducing new tools to help.
Technologytuipster.com

This is hugely significant for young people across the country.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court upheld 50 million young people’s free speech rights today in an important decision that reaffirmed that students outside school retain the right to express themselves freely. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Windows 11 is officially official. It’s so glassy. Trends: Windows...
KidsCurrent-Argus

Let's teach people to read

Almost half of New Mexico adults can’t read well enough to understand this paragraph. The statistics from 20 years ago are not showing improvement. New Mexico’s school children are also behind. According to the Kids Count Data Book for the state, 76 percent of fourth graders are not proficient in reading.
Exeter, NHSeacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: Let's get our priorities straight

Probably the "most serious domestic problem" is what is happening on the southern border between the U.S. and Mexico, writes Irving Glater (Exeter News-Letter, June 11). More serious than over 600,000 Americans dying from COVID? More serious than over 37 million Americans living in food insecure households as a result of increasing disparity of income? More serious than the attack on our electoral system, the basis of our democracy?