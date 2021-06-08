Foellinger to host alt-rockers Pixies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Pixies – Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering, and Paz Lenchantin – return to the road on Friday, September 10 at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY to kick off an 11-date trek, the band’s first U.S. shows since December 2019. The itinerary is below; tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. ET; log on to www.pixiesmusic.com for all ticketing information. The band will stop in Fort Wayne on September 14, 2021.