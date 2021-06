LA Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Pick Prediction 6/8/2021. Dodgers at Pirates—MLB pick is LA Dodgers on the run line -1.5 runs at -110. Starting for the Dodgers will be Walker Buehler. The righthander in his eleven starts has an ERA of 2.92 and WHIP of 0.95. Past four starts the righthander allowed five earned runs in 32 innings. JT Brubaker counters for the Pirates. Brubaker in his past three starts has given up twelve earned runs in 17 innings pitched. Huge difference offensively between these teams. Dodgers best in runs scored and have power. Pirates 30th and last in run production and homers. Huge step down in class from playing Braves from this past weekend. Play LA Dodgers run line -1.5 runs at -110.