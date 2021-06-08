Senators Help Team Canada With World Championship Golden Comeback

After a tough start to their Friday, the Montreal Canadiens got a 3-2 win on overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights to take the lead of their Stanley Cup Semifinal series. Game 3 of the series brought Tomas Nosek back to the Vegas lineup after being out since Game 2 against the Minnesota Wild. This was also the first time an American team played in Canada since the 2019-20 playoffs. However, Dominique Ducharme, the Montreal head coach, was not behind their bench after testing positive for COVID.