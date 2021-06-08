Cancel
NHL

Senators Help Team Canada With World Championship Golden Comeback

By Ryan Shuvera
The Hockey Writers
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was around 10:45 pm in Riga, Latvia, but in Ottawa, Ontario, it was around 3:45 pm on Sunday when Nick Paul tapped in the overtime and gold medal-winning goal on a feed from Connor Brown to end the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) Men’s World Hockey Championship. This wasn’t the only significant play from Ottawa Senators players during the tournament, however. With Brown, Paul, and the young Jacob Bernard-Docker all playing for Team Canada at this year’s tournament, here are the three biggest takeaways for Senators fans from the 10 games.

Canada is likely headed for the Octagon thanks to a first-leg win over Haiti and, well…. Haitian goalkeeper Josue Duverger is 21 and has a lot of soccer ahead of him, but not much is going to look or feel worse than this gaffe for the ages in the second leg of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying second round tie on Tuesday.