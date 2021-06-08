Senators Help Team Canada With World Championship Golden Comeback
It was around 10:45 pm in Riga, Latvia, but in Ottawa, Ontario, it was around 3:45 pm on Sunday when Nick Paul tapped in the overtime and gold medal-winning goal on a feed from Connor Brown to end the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) Men’s World Hockey Championship. This wasn’t the only significant play from Ottawa Senators players during the tournament, however. With Brown, Paul, and the young Jacob Bernard-Docker all playing for Team Canada at this year’s tournament, here are the three biggest takeaways for Senators fans from the 10 games.thehockeywriters.com