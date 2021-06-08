Cancel
Design

“Mirror Land” by Paner in Olsztyn, Poland

streetartnews.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreet artist Paner is back with his latest abstract mural located in Olsztyn, Poland. Bartek Świątecki’s aka Paner work mixes abstraction and traditional graffiti. High art and youth culture, modernism and skateboarding. His images are based around geometric groupings and angular forms which reference futuristic architectural design. The apparent slickness...

streetartnews.net
#High Art#Graffiti#Olsztyn#Youth Culture
Poland
Arts
Design
