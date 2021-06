Those wild weekends aren't as plentiful when Daddy Duties call. Drake may be a "Certified Lover Boy," but his first priority above all else in the world is his son, Adonis Graham. The three-year-old made his official television debut alongside his famous father at the Billboard Music Awards, and as Drake has grown more comfortable with sharing Adonis's milestones with the world, fans are getting an intimate look at what Dad Life is like for Champagne Papi.