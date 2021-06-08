Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storm threat continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – These scattered showers & thunderstorms will remain a daily threat for Kentucky. Rounds of showers & thunderstorms will be with us all week long. Many of these will produce locally heavy rain. Those heavier showers & storms could bring some localized high water issues. If you get under one of these, it will be gusty and heavy. This is an issue we face until the weekend. A cold front will arrive at that time, but it could bring some strong thunderstorms.