Walgreens is offering a FREE 8 x 10 photo print with the new coupon code through June 20!. The regular price is $3.99 so this is a nice freebie. They make great gifts!. Head to the Walgreens website or app to create the 8 x 10 photo. Then use the code SUMMER8X10 at checkout through 6/20/21 on their website or on their app, according to the e-mail I received on June 20. The offer is not valid in stores.