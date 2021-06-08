Cancel
Clemson 'feels like a brotherhood' to California safety

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
 11 days ago

California is more than a stone’s throw away from Clemson and yet, there were plenty of prospects from The Golden State on hand at Dabo Swinney camp.

Bellflower (CA.) St John Bosco’s Peyton Woodyard was on campus this past weekend.

“It went awesome,” he told The Clemson Insider regarding his experience at Swinney camp. “The facility is like nothing I’ve seen and just a great atmosphere. I’ll definitely be back soon.”

Beyond what the facilities had to offer, Woodyard was blown away by Clemson’s coaching staff as well.

“The coaches were really cool,” he said, “they sounded really interested in me. They said they will be in California soon and want me to come back. We are also going to stay in contact.”

Woodyard was accompanied by his teammate, Matayo Uiagalelei, who stole the show on Saturday. He also is quite familiar with Matayo’s older brother and Tigers’ starting quarterback, D.J. Uiagalelei.

“Those are my guys,” Woodyard said. “[I] got to spend the past two days with D.J. and the past few days with Matayo. The Bosco brotherhood runs deep and the love is there whenever we see each other.”

While Woodyard knows that the younger Uiagalelei brother “loved the visit,” he’s not entirely sure what his teammate plans to do.

As for Woodyard, he’s already looking to book a return ticket to Clemson.

“I absolutely plan on returning to Clemson, once my sophomore season is complete,” he said. “Their culture is similar to the culture I am currently playing in at St. John Bosco. It certainly felt like a brotherhood.”

