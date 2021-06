Michael Strahan to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. Michael Strahan has accomplished a lot in his life, both on and off the football field. During his 15-year career with the Giants, Strahan racked up 141.5 sacks, good for the most in franchise history and the sixth-most in NFL history. He won a Defensive Player of the Year award, was a six-time All-Pro and twice led the league in sacks, including his 22.5 sacks in 2001 that still stands as the most ever in a single season. The Giants legend was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013 in his first year of eligibility.