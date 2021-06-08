Former Giants head coach Fassel dies at 71

It is that time again. Grab your coffee and let’s open the Big Blue View Mailbag anbd see what New York Giants questions we can answer this week. Barry Denkensohn asks: I am perplexed about Nate Ebner. I understand Coach Judge’s view of Ebner as a very good special teams player, but I feel that he has let his loyalty to a former Patriots player go too far. I watched a lot of games last year and don’t see that Ebner does anything that valuable on special teams. He doesn’t make many tackles, he’s never blocked a field goal attempt or blocked a punt. And worst of all, he does not play a lick on the field as a safety. The only thing it appears that lends himself to Judge is his leadership in the locker room. But leadership can only go so far. I believe that Ebner may take a roster spot from a much better player who could play special teams and also compete for a position on the roster. Cody Core was a very good special teams player, but he also played WR and filled in when needed. Ebner does play a lick on the field as a safety. I think that Judge needs to move on from Ebner and allow another player to play special teams and compete for a position. Gary Brightwell comes to mind as someone who wants to play special teams and compete for a RB position, which makes him more valuable than Ebner.