Former Giants head coach Fassel dies at 71

Where does New York Giants head coach rank among the 32 head coaches in the NFL these days? Right in the middle, according to Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network. In an exercise that broke coaches down into groups such as ‘Rookie head coach tier,’ ‘probably not the guy tier,’ ‘still early but there’s ups and downs,’ ‘long-time decent coaches tier,’ ‘established and good tier,’ ‘impossible to ignore despite inexperience tier,’ ‘certified winners but older tier,’ ‘still somewhat new but appear to be a great tier,’ ‘the offensive wizards that win tier’ and ‘possible Hall of Fame tier,’ Judge fit into the ‘young coaches that look promising tier.’