Elizabeth City, NC

Man shot in Elizabeth City while driving near gas station

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 11 days ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Police are investigating after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

On Monday, June 7 at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers with the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for a report of gunshot victim.

Officials said the victim walked into the emergency room. Officers spoke to the victim, 20-year-old Isaiah Matthew Zimmerman. He stated he was driving on Roanoke Avenue near Han-Dee Hugo’s gas station when he heard a shot and felt something hit him in the back.

Zimmerman then drove himself to the hospital and is being treated for a single gunshot wound to his back.

Police said this is an active investigation, the Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to this case to contact the department at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555 all information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

Related