Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Angry Birds Slingshot Stories returns for Season 2 next week

By Olly Smith
pocketgamer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRovio has announced it will be bringing back the Angry Birds Slingshot Stories webseries on its official YouTube channel on 19th June. The new season will premiere a new episode every week on the channel. Slingshot Stories is a webseries that shows the lives of the iconic Angry Birds characters...

www.pocketgamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angry Birds#Episodes#Animation Studio#Behind The Scenes#Watchtime#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video GamesTouchArcade

Angry Birds Reloaded

The world’s most famous flock has returned in a new version of the mobile game that took the world by storm. Join Red, Chuck, Bomb, Silver and the rest of the gang for classic slingshot action that will please fans of all ages. Angry Birds Reloaded features familiar physics-based gameplay from the original game - now remastered with visual enhancements, new characters, and plenty of destruction! King Pig and his minions have stolen the eggs again and the birds will stop at nothing to get them back! Life on the island will never be the same now that the Angry Birds must face off against both Pigs AND Eagles from the Angry Birds movies in a battle to save their eggs and their home. FEATURES: NEW BIRDS. NEW PIGS. NEW CHALLENGES. Red, Chuck, Bomb and the rest of the main flock are here - plus new additions from the expanded Angry Birds movie universe NEW GAME MODE Here come the Eagles! wreaking havoc on the island in a series of new levels. Can the Angry Birds stop them? POWER UP! Boost your birds' destructive strength with power-ups. Aim farther, fly higher and knock down the pig’s towers! TRACK YOUR SCORES with local leaderboards against friends and family members for top bragging rights. All scores are tracked on the same iCloud account. A TIMELESS CLASSIC - NOW RELOADED Enjoy the familiar and satisfying slingshot action of the original Angry Birds game, with hundreds of levels of swine-smashing, eagle-whacking, destructive fun in gameplay.
Video GamesNME

‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Season 4 is coming next week

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 will arrive next week, with a wedge of new content. As announced via Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest on June 10th, 2021, the popular battle royale game will once again go big for its next season, introducing more weapons, a host of returning maps as well as new zombie content for fans of the Zombies mode.
TV Seriesgranthshala.com

‘Central Park’ releases season 2 trailer ahead of premiere next week

Season two trailer Central Park Just released – check it out below. The musical comedy series, featuring the voices of Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn and others, will return to Apple TV+ next week, June 25. ‘Central Park’ from the creators of ‘Bob’s Burgers’ is TV’s...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Favourite Season 1 story

For me it’s between the Aztecs and the Sensorites. I think the Aztecs just slightly outpaces Sensorites though. I do like Marco Polo but as it’s only viewable as a 7 episode recon it’s a difficult one to watch. A couple episodes of Keys drag that one down. I find the Jungle episode in particular dull but as a whole I love the story. The rest of the season is just likeable but average or just dull after the first episode.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

A new Angry Birds game is coming soon to Apple Arcade

Rovio has revealed it will be launching a brand new Angry Birds game at some point in the future. It’s called Angry Birds Reloaded and will be released exclusively on Apple Arcade. Angry Birds Reloaded aims to take the series back to its roots, featuring Red, Chuck, Bomb, Silver and...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Boomerang X hitting Switch in July, new trailer

Devolver Digital and DANG! have set a release date for Boomerang X, a new first-person arena shooter. It’s now confirmed for release on July 8. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. Reaving through hordes of nightmares isn’t the only thing your boomerang is good for: once...
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Torvus Releasing Dead Seasons Demo Next Week

Take a quick gander at the Bandcamp page of Maryland death-doom rawness slingers Torvus and you’ll see in the sidebar they’ve listed a gig taking place July 2 at a castle in Slovakia. Well, I don’t think that’s true, and I don’t even know if travel to Nové Mesto nad Váhom is allowed at this point in time, but listening to the songs on Torvus‘ upcoming demo, Dead Seasons, I see where they’re coming from. The trio, which features Zak Suleri of Et Mors, Seasick Gladiator, and so on, offer a melancholic extremity that recalls early death-doom’s underproduced majesty, a ferocity of exploration and a fresh sense of ripe decay speaking to the deathly atmosphere surrounding.
TV Seriescomicon.com

The ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Return To The Beginning In A Preview Of Next Week’s Show

The Legends of Tomorrow seemingly have only one choice to save Sara (Caity Lotz) — return to the Season 5 finale and abduct her before the aliens snatcher her away. Will the scheme work or will Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) learn that time won’t give him time? Ava (Jes Macallan) seems to know better, as seen in this preview for next week’s episode, but it sure looks like the Legends are willing to give the scheme a shot even if it breaks time again.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin demo confirmed for next week

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will get a free demo next week on Nintendo Switch and in July on PC. Announcing the news as part of Capcom’s E3 Showcase, the studio detailed that the ‘Trial Version’ will be available on the Nintendo eShop from June 25. The demo will then be available for PC players via Steam a couple of weeks later on July 9.
Video Gamesimore.com

Angry Birds, Doodle God, and Alto's Odyssey are coming to Apple Arcade

Apple has announced that three new titles are coming to Apple Arcade. New versions of Angry Birds, Doodle God, and Alto's Odyssey are all coming to the service. Apple has been adding some classic games on iOS to Apple Arcade for the last couple of months. Now, the company is bringing three refreshed versions of some classic titles to the gaming service.
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

New trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong introduces us to Leysha

With Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong currently in development, it's time to meet one of the three playable characters: Leysha. Leysha is a Malkavian who, like other Malkavians, hides an incurable pain after a bite from a vampire. The trailer below shows Leysha playing hide-and-seek with her child, Halsey, and she thinks she found her, but when she opens the closet doors, Halsey is no longer there and now a drawing is on the ground, raising the question of "is any of this real?".
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Vomitoreum is a retro-styled FPS Metroidvania that releases July 30

Vomitoreum shall bring a nice little birthday present for me on July 30 when this retro-styled FPS Metroidvania releases on Steam and itch.io. From the same developer who created Shrine / Shrine II and Lycanthorn / Lycanthorn II - Rain of Beasts comes another GZDoom powered experience. The developer announced...
TV SeriesSheKnows

The Bold and the BeautifulComings & Goings

Although Vinny was run down and left for dead, portrayer Joe LoCicero will be making another appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful next week. And while we’re pretty sure the drug-dearler-turned-lab-tech isn’t about to rise from the grave — that’s not really this soap’s style — expect what happens next week to set in motion some very big events for several characters.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Returnal Update 1.4.0 Adds Trophy Replay Support Next Week

Returnal is a challenging game and it's not too easy to score some of the tougher Trophies, but you'll soon get a second chance — Trophy replay support arrives in Returnal Update 1.4.0 next week. In Returnal, a woman named Selene crash lands on an alien planet that's filled with...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Wales Interactive announces trailers and playable demos for FMV games Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room and Night Book

Wales Interactive has released teaser trailers for two new titles, Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room and Night Book, with playable demos now available on Steam. The announcement comes as part of the Steam Next Fest and Xbox Summer Game Fest demo events to give players a taste of what’s to come from the award-winning UK-based developer and publisher.