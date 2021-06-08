Do those MVP trophies come with a receipt?

No individual award in American sports generates more debate than the NBA MVP. No one cares about hockey, and half the awards are given to players where the voters don’t really understand why they’re voting for them. Baseball awards are too mired in the debate between how we view the game today and how it used to be viewed, what matters now and what mattered then, and of course the difference in how the game is played. NFL MVPs are basically just given to quarterbacks whose standing we’ve already identified.