DoS vulns in 3 open-source MQTT message brokers could leave users literally locked out of their homes or offices

By Gareth Halfacree
theregister.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSynopsys Cybersecurity Research Centre (CyRC) has warned of easily triggered denial-of-service (DoS) vulnerabilities in three popular open-source Internet of Things message brokers: RabbitMQ, EMQ X, and VerneMQ. The message brokers, responsible for handling data sent to or from IoT devices like smart home hubs and door locks, all share a...

www.theregister.com
#Mqtt#Brokers#Message Broker#Dos#Iot Devices#Mqtt#Cyrc#Emq
