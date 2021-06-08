Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Galavant’ Stars Reunite for New Hallmark Movie

By Sara Donnellan
Heavy.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStars of the musical comedy series “Galavant“, Mallory Jansen and Joshua Sasse, will reunite for the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie, “Her Pen Pal.”. The film is set to premiere on June 19 at 9 pm ET. Jansen plays an event planner who reconnects with her French childhood pen pal (Sasse) while planning her best friend’s wedding in Paris. The movie is part of Hallmark’s Summer Nights lineup of new films premiering in June.

heavy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rutger Hauer
Person
Brant Daugherty
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Joshua Sasse
Person
Mallory Jansen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#Hallmark#Abc#Galavantabc#Times#The Hallmark Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Country
Thailand
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘You Had Me at Aloha’ Hallmark Movie Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Hawaii is the backdrop for Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith to find love in You Had Me at Aloha, the latest 2021 Hallmark Channel original movie and part of the Summer Nights slate of films. In this romantic adventure, Hutton and Smith play travel show hosts who find their opposing ideas lead them in unexpected directions.
Moviesstartattle.com

Her Pen Pal (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Her Pen Pal follows the story of event planner Victoria, who can’t wait to attend and plan, her best friend’s Paris wedding. But when she finds out that her ex is bringing a date, she reconnects with her French childhood pen pal. Startattle.com – Her Pen Pal 2021. This Hallmark...
MoviesBirmingham Star

Will Poulter, Lucy Boynton to star in movie

Washington [US], June 10 (ANI): Hollywood actors Lucy Boynton and Will Poulter are set to star in Hugh Laurie's adaptation of 'Why Didn't They Ask Evans?', one of Agatha Christie's earliest murder mystery novels. According to Variety, Laurie is set to direct and act in the three-part series for BritBox...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First trailer for Killing Eve star's new horror movie Kindred

Killing Eve favourite Fiona Shaw has a new horror movie coming out later this month, titled Kindred. In its tense first trailer, following the death of her boyfriend Ben (Edward Holcroft)) we see Tamara Lawrance's Charlotte struggling to escape the clutches of a grieving family – mother Margaret (Shaw) and Ben's stepbrother Thomas (Jack Lowden) – who don't appear to have her best interests at heart.
WWERaindance

Attaching a Movie Star to Your Film

PLUS enjoy other great benefits like free events and preferred rates on equipment rentals, subscriptions, software and more!. This product is currently out of stock and unavailable. Attaching a Movie Star to Your Film. One of the most powerful ways to attract investors, garner distribution interest and elevate your career...
Moviesmjsbigblog.com

Lauren Alaina to Star in ‘Roadhouse Romance’ Fall Hallmark Movie

According to Deadline, the network will launch its 2021 Fall Harvest programming event with Roadhouse Romance, a new romantic comedy starring Lauren and Tyler Hynes (It Was Always You). Set to premiere Saturday, September 11 at 9 pm. ET/PT, Roadhouse Romance follows Lieutenant Callie Jackson (Alaina) who returns home after...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

This Is Us star to reunite with Gilmore Girls creator

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia is set to reunite with Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino for the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. TV Line reports the Heroes actor has been cast in a guest role on the comedy drama, marking the pair's first work reunion since Milo portrayed Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Scream star says new movie will honour legendary director Wes Craven

The cast of the new Scream movie have promised that the film will honour late director Wes Craven. Craven directed all of the previous instalments of the franchise, before he passed away in August 2015 after battling brain cancer. As such, the new Scream will be the first instalment he hasn't directed.
MoviesInverse

6 revelations from the stars of the movie

Wanna feel old? Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark come out 40 years ago, today!. The classic film that united Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, and gave us arguably the greatest opening scene in any movie ever, premiered in theaters on June 12, 1981. (Raiders of the Lost Ark was such a huge hit it played in some theaters for over a year.)
TV & VideosPosted by
UPI News

'SATC' stars reunite for 'Just Like That' table read

June 12 (UPI) -- Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reunited this week to rehearse for the show's upcoming followup, And Just Like That. Parker posted a photo of the trio standing outside with the New York City skyline in the distance Friday.
Moviestelegraphherald.com

New movies

Rated R for “strong bloody violence throughout, pervasive language and some sexual content.” 118 minutes. ★. Toward the end of “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” there’s a scene where Ryan Reynolds is repeatedly smashing a man’s head into a jukebox aboard a yacht, as sometimes happens. Each time the bloodied head goes in the machine, it triggers a new song. Until it lands on “The Sign” by Ace of Base.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Starstruck is a refreshing riff on Notting Hill and Hollywood stardom

Rose Matafeo's new HBO Max comedy, which she created and stars in, is a "show that both examines the absence of wit in big-budget Hollywood and makes an undeniable argument for the elusive, ineffable charm that dazzles onscreen," says Cassie Da Costa. "Matafeo plays Jessie, a tall, irreverent, and obstinate Kiwi expat working two annoying jobs, at a cinema and as a nanny, in London. On New Year's Eve, she goes home with a very wry and attractive young Englishman, who turns out to be the terribly famous—and professionally unsatisfied—actor Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel). A riff on the beloved film Notting Hill, the show, which premiered in the U.S. on HBO Max on June 10 (and has already been renewed for a second season), insists on the power of a shared sense of humor to carry the romcom into fresh emotional territory. As Jessie, Matafeo is both hilarious and unknowable. Rather than taking on the extremely confessional mode of recent prestige comedy series like Fleabag or Ramy, Starstruck’s first season leaves plenty unsaid. As a viewer, you are wooed, wanting to know more about the characters while simultaneously developing a strong allegiance to them. Jessie’s outrageously emphatic best friend and roommate Kate (Emma Sidi) provides endless high energy entertainment, unable to contain her excitement about Tom’s presence (however indirectly) in her life. She gives what Jessie—who leads a somewhat aimless existence in a country she’s not from—withholds. Minnie Driver makes a thrilling cameo as Tom’s flagrantly money-hungry agent, who warns him against dating a “civilian”—not because he’s too good for it, but because the celebrity life is unbearable for, ahem, normal people. What ensues is a series of missed connections between Jessie and Tom, punctuated by an indefatigable giddiness and sense of longing. Will they or won’t they? Starstruck shows us that the kind of charm we’re craving from Hollywood doesn’t necessarily have to come in familiar modes, nor does it need to cleverly break every rule in the book." ALSO: Rose Matafeo is excited to see the romcom genre break out of its "deeply white, heteronormative genre."
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

The Kissing Booth star returns to Netflix for new rom-com

The Kissing Booth star Joel Courtney is returning to Netflix for a brand new romantic comedy project called Players. The Hollywood Reporter announced the new casting, which includes Courtney, Work It's Liza Koshy and Ibiza's Augustus Prew. The three of them are joining previously announced cast members Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Damon Wayans Jr (New Girl), and Tom Ellis (Lucifer).
MoviesCMT

Lauren Alaina Announces Starring Role In Hallmark Channel Film

“HallMARK your calendars. My movie with @hallmarkchannel comes our September 11th,” wrote country performer Lauren Alaina on Instagram recently. After significant teasing that she had something intriguing in the offing, Deadline.com announced that Alaina would be starring in a film titled Roadhouse Romance, a romantic comedy kicking off the network’s 2021 Fall Harvest programming.
MoviesComicBook

Candyman Star Tony Todd Says New Movie Is Continuation of Original Film

Many films have been pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic, including Candyman, the horror reboot from The Marvels director, Nia DaCosta. The movie is officially set to be released in August, and fans are eager to see the final product after such a long wait. Recently, Bloody Disgusting had the chance to chat with Tony Todd, who played the original Daniel Robitaille/Candyman. The actor is set to reprise his role in the new film and revealed that the new movie is a continuation of the original story.