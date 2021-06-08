Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Paul Givan named N.Ireland's next first minister: DUP

By Joe STENSON, PAUL FAITH
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAmHY_0aNnUHmW00
Paul Givan, left, has been tapped to be Northern Ireland's next first minister by DUP leader Edwin Poots, right /AFP/File

Regional lawmaker Paul Givan will serve as Northern Ireland's next first minister when incumbent Arlene Foster steps down, the Democratic Unionist Party said on Tuesday.

New DUP leader Edwin Poots announced on Twitter that the 39-year-old hardline unionist will take on the post after Foster was ousted in a party coup over her handling of Brexit.

At Northern Ireland's regional government at Stormont, Poots said Givan and other new ministers will take up their posts on Monday, cutting short Foster's plan to step down "at the end of June".

"There is a huge responsibility that comes with this position, particularly in serving the people of Northern Ireland," he said.

Givan is a lawmaker in Stormont, and is considered a hardcore pro-UK unionist with stringent conservative views on social issues.

He is also a fiercely loyal follower of Poots, the newly-elected DUP leader who has pledged to wage a war against new post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Foster, 50, was ousted from her position at the top of the DUP -- Northern Ireland's largest unionist party -- after a new post-Brexit "protocol" came into effect in January.

Many unionists feel the new trading arrangements have warped the place of Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom, and while the DUP has strongly opposed it they have been powerless to intervene.

Foster was considered by many in the DUP as a more compromising leader and it is expected Givan will escalate the battle against the "protocol" under the guidance of Poots.

- Part of the party faithful -

At 18 years old, Givan's first job was as a part-time assistant in Poots' constituency and Stormont offices, according to The Belfast Telegraph.

He later worked as a special adviser to Poots before becoming a regional legislator for the Lagan Valley constituency in 2010 and was minister for communities from 2016 to 2017.

Like Poots, Givan is reported to be a creationist Christian with beliefs that the Earth was made by God, in a party with fundamentalist roots and deeply conservative views on issues such as same-sex marriage and abortion.

In 2007 he spearheaded a deeply controversial local government motion that asked school science departments in the city of Lisburn to explain plans to teach alternatives to the theory of evolution.

In 2015 Givan also put forward proposals for a controversial "conscience clause" he said was needed "to stop the civil persecution of people of faith".

Opponents claimed it was a fig leaf designed to allow discrimination against gay people in Northern Ireland.

"When I walk into Stormont I don't leave my values at the door," Givan told The Belfast Telegraph in 2014.

"My religious beliefs seek to influence every aspect of my life from trying to be a good dad, husband, citizen and politician."

Givan also had a prominent role in the collapse of Northern Ireland's power-sharing executive from 2017 to 2020.

His decision to slash funding to an Irish language scheme has been described by opponents as "the straw that broke the camel's back", prompting the three-year hiatus of regional government.

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Givan
Person
Arlene Foster
Person
Edwin Poots
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dup#Stormont#The Belfast Telegraph#Christian#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Twitter
Related
Politicskfgo.com

Northern Ireland’s DUP to choose latest new leader within a week

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will choose a new leader, its third in a matter of weeks, by Saturday June 26, the party said on Saturday after Edwin Poots quit just three weeks after formally taking power. The British-run region’s largest party has gone through a...
WorldMiami Herald

N. Ireland’s First Minister told he must resign, report says

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Paul Givan has been told by Democratic Unionist Party officers that he’ll have to resign, the Belfast Telegraph reports, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Givan, installed as First Minister only on Thursday, will remain in the position until a new party leader is in...
Agriculturenewburghgazette.com

Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister resigns as DUP leader

After Thursday's meeting, it had reportedly become clear that Poots' position had become untenable after allegations emerged that he failed to consult his colleagues over Givan's nomination to become the first minister. "The DUP is remaining very tight-lipped in terms of their approach to the First Minister, and, of course,...
WorldRoscommon Herald

Stormont cast back into turmoil as DUP leader Edwin Poots resigns

The DUP is looking for another new leader after Edwin Poots announced his intention to quit after a brief but tumultuous reign in the party’s top job. Mr Poots’ resignation, tendered only three weeks after he was ratified in the role, came after an angry party revolt against his decision to nominate a First Minister on Thursday.
PoliticsBBC

As it happened: Fallout from Poots' DUP resignation

We are wrapping up the live page for today, as the impact of Edwin Poots' resignation as DUP leader continues to reverberate. It's expected the DUP will announce details on the process to find his successor next week. We'll bring you all the latest when it happens. Meanwhile, you can...
WorldBBC

Northern Ireland: DUP looking for new leader as Edwin Poots quits

The Democratic Unionist Party is to begin the process of finding a new leader following Edwin Poots' resignation after 21 days as leader. He resigned on Thursday night after an internal party revolt over his decision to agree a deal with Sinn Féin and nominate Paul Givan as first minister.
PoliticsTelegraph

What next for Unionism in Northern Ireland?

Three weeks is not a long time to lead a political party. Or perhaps it’s a matter of perspective. Edwin Poots, after all, believes that the Earth is only 6,000 years old, so he might see 21 days as a lifetime. It is, in any case, his allotted span at the head of the DUP: yesterday he agreed to stand down as soon as a successor could be elected.
PoliticsRoscommon Herald

Michelle O’Neill tells DUP to ‘get their act together’ following party fallout

Michelle O’Neill has urged the DUP to “get their act together” to ensure effective governance at Stormont in Northern Ireland. The deputy First Minister said her partners in government were at a “crossroads” and faced a choice of continuing to be “rights deniers” or joining the other four executive parties in delivering a “modern and progressive” agenda.
Politicsdailymagazine.news

Next DUP leader 'must push harder to scrap Northern Ireland Protocol'

The next DUP leader must be even more hardline in pushing to scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol, senior party figures have said following the ousting of Edwin Poots. After Mr Poots was forced out just three weeks after becoming leader, influential DUP sources told The Telegraph his successor would be expected to ratchet up pressure on Boris Johnson to protect Northern Ireland's place in the UK.
Politicsnewsatw.com

The timeline of Edwin Poots’ leadership of the DUP

On Thursday, Edwin Poots resigned as DUP leader after 21 days in the role after Arlene Foster stood down in May. He stood down after an internal party revolt over his decision to agree a deal with Sinn Féin and nominate Paul Givan as first minister. BBC News NI looks...
WorldClick2Houston.com

N. Ireland Unionist leader ousted amid turmoil in party

LONDON – The leader of the senior party in Northern Ireland's government resigned late Thursday after colleagues revolted over a deal to appoint new leaders to the Protestant-Catholic power-sharing administration. Edwin Poots, who was elected just a month ago, announced he was quitting as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party...
PoliticsRoscommon Herald

Edwin Poots to stand down as DUP leader

Edwin Poots is set to stand down as DUP leader in Northern Ireland following an internal revolt against him. It comes just weeks after he succeeded ousted former leader Arlene Foster, meaning Mr Poots will become the shortest serving leader in DUP history. Senior DUP figures gathered at party headquarters...
Politicslatestnewspost.com

Edwin Poots resigns as DUP leader after less than month in post

Edwin Poots has resigned as leader of the DUP after less than a month in the post. Mr Poots is standing down following an internal revolt against him but will stay in post until a successor is elected. He becomes the shortest serving leader in the history of the DUP.
Politicsbarrheadnews.com

Sinn Fein to nominate O’Neill as UK makes Irish language vow

Sinn Fein will nominate Michelle O’Neill as deputy First Minister at Stormont after party president Mary Lou McDonald said she received a commitment from the UK Government to legislate for Irish language protections at Westminster. Ms McDonald earlier said she was going to meet Secretary of State Brandon Lewis late...
PoliticsBBC

Reaction as DUP leader Edwin Poots resigns

Tomorrow the DUP's MLAs and MPs will start again the process of finding a new party leader. As always, BBC News NI will be on hand to bring you all the latest developments, but after a long day, evening and night we bring our live coverage to a close. Goodnight.
WorldBBC

NI power sharing in crisis over Irish language law

Ross McKee, Jordan Kenny, Michael McBride and Ciaran McCauley. Q&A: How does the Northern Ireland Executive work?. The executive is at the heart of the Northern Ireland's devolved government - and at the heart of today's headlines. But just what is it and how does it operate?. It's the name...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

New Northern Ireland first minister installed amid turmoil in his DUP party

A new first minister for Northern Ireland was installed today amid open dissent among his own DUP party over concessions made to Sinn Fein in order to restore power-sharing.There were threats of a vote of no confidence in DUP leader Edwin Poots, which could bring an abrupt end to Paul Givan’s tenure as the Stormont executive’s youngest ever leader at just 39.All but one of the unionist party’s MPs and all of its representatives in the House of Lords signed a letter this morning voicing disquiet about a deal brokered late last night to permit the establishment of a new...