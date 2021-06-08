Chase Rice coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre

More concerts announced at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

–Multi-Platinum entertainer Chase Rice makes his Vina Robles Amphitheatre debut on Friday, Sept. 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com.

With more than two million albums sold and over 1.7 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, Chase Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond — yet he says he genuinely sees brand-new project The Album, out now, as the launching pad for music that says what he wants to say, how he wants to say it.

With songs such as his Platinum-certified Top 10 hit “Lonely If You Are” and current Top 15-and-climbing single with Florida Georgia Line, “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.,” this is the same gravelly-voiced Chase Rice fans first fell in love with years ago — but better. Freer. Unbeholden and uninhibited, somehow capable of evoking Chris LeDoux and The Chronic, campfire singalongs and stadium anthems, all at once.

The series builds upon the success of his sophomore album, Lambs & Lions, which featured the Double-Platinum, two-week chart-topper “Eyes On You” — Rice’s first No. 1 as an artist and the most-streamed song of his career (nearly 500 million streams to date). Lambs & Lions followed Ignite the Night, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and No. 3 on the all-genre chart, producing a pair of Top 5 hits; “Ready Set Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight.”

In addition to supporting Kenny Chesney’s The Big Revival stadium tour, Rice has consistently sold out 2,500-3,000 seat venues on his own headlining tours and is set to join Kane Brown’s Blessed & Free Tour in early 2022.

