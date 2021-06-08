Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Chase Rice coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DsPQV_0aNnU9nx00

More concerts announced at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

–Multi-Platinum entertainer Chase Rice makes his Vina Robles Amphitheatre debut on Friday, Sept. 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com.

With more than two million albums sold and over 1.7 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, Chase Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond — yet he says he genuinely sees brand-new project The Album, out now, as the launching pad for music that says what he wants to say, how he wants to say it.

With songs such as his Platinum-certified Top 10 hit “Lonely If You Are” and current Top 15-and-climbing single with Florida Georgia Line, “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.,” this is the same gravelly-voiced Chase Rice fans first fell in love with years ago — but better. Freer. Unbeholden and uninhibited, somehow capable of evoking Chris LeDoux and The Chronic, campfire singalongs and stadium anthems, all at once.

The series builds upon the success of his sophomore album, Lambs & Lions, which featured the Double-Platinum, two-week chart-topper “Eyes On You” — Rice’s first No. 1 as an artist and the most-streamed song of his career (nearly 500 million streams to date). Lambs & Lions followed Ignite the Night, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and No. 3 on the all-genre chart, producing a pair of Top 5 hits; “Ready Set Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight.”

In addition to supporting Kenny Chesney’s The Big Revival stadium tour, Rice has consistently sold out 2,500-3,000 seat venues on his own headlining tours and is set to join Kane Brown’s Blessed & Free Tour in early 2022.

All events are subject to existing state, county, and city health mandates regarding venue capacity as well as protocols for the implementation of safety in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, Vina Robles Amphitheatre reserves the right to cancel or postpone any event due to changing mandates and protocols or operational needs relating to safety compliance.

For more information about this concert and to view a full lineup at Vina Robles, visit its website.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Chris Ledoux
Person
Chase Rice
Person
Kane Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticketmaster Com#Florida Georgia Line#Lambs Lions#Blessed Free Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Ashwaubenon, WIFox11online.com

Chase Rice coming to Resch Plaza

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- County music star Chase Rice will play outside the Resch Center this summer. Rice will hold a concert at the Resch Plaza, Friday, July 30 at 7:15 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. With more than 2 million albums sold and over 1.7 billion total streams, plus...
Ashwaubenon, WIPost-Crescent

Resch Plaza adds Chase Rice to summer concert lineup; Billy Prine to pay tribute to John Prine with Meyer show

ASHWAUBENON - The Resch Plaza is shaping up to be a summer hot spot, with Chase Rice the latest act to book a show at the new outdoor space. The country artist will perform at 7:15 p.m. July 30 outside the Resch Expo and Resch Center. Tickets are $49 VIP general admission and $39 general admission. They go on sale at 10 am. Thursday at ticketstaronline.com, 800-895-0071 and the Resch Center box office.
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

Legends of Hip-Hop coming to Amphitheatre, The Mavericks to play Packard

JAC Management is filling up the calendar with two more concerts being announced for area venues. All Star Legends of Hip-Hop will be held at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on September 18. The event features rappers Juvenile, Mystikal, Scarface, Twista, and Trina. Presale tickets will be available Thursday from noon...
Decatur, ILHerald & Review

Watch now: Country music artist Chase Rice to perform at The Devon

DECATUR — Country music artist Chase Rice and special guest Jerrod Niemann will be on stage for the 95Q Fan Appreciation Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park. Rice has been on the country charts since 2014 with hits such as “Ready,...
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Jon Pardi Placed On Vocal Rest, Forced to Postpone June Concerts

Live concerts have only barely gotten back underway, but country star Jon Pardi has already been forced off the road. The “Tequila Little Time” singer has been ordered by a doctor to go on vocal rest, and the rest of his June concerts have been rescheduled as a result. The...
PetsPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Chase Rice talks new music, touring, and how his new puppy steals the spotlight

First things first, Chase Rice has a a new puppy and we’re obsessed. A little black lab named Jack, who fulfills Chase’s lifelong dream of owning a bird dog. So sweet!. “I gotta make sure that people know that I’m not just the guy with the dog though,” Chase told Audacy’s Rob + Holly as Jack laid across his lap in the car. “I do have music as well.” Oops, sorry Chase. So about that music…
MusicPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Rise Against will perform this summer at Vina Robles

–This week, the band Rise Against, which consists of Tim McIlrath/vocals, guitar, Joe Principe/bass, Brandon Barnes/drums, and Zach Blair/guitars – announced the “Nowhere Generation Tour.” The tour makes a stop at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Aug. 18 with special guests Descendents, The Menzingers. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 10 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Boot

Adorable Joey + Rory Moments [PICTURES]

Country music fans first got to know Joey + Rory in 2008, when the husband-and-wife duo appeared on the CMT singing competition Can You Duet, but they were making music -- and being adorable together -- for years before their third-place finish on the show and their subsequent signing with Sugar Hill Records.
MusicHerald-Dispatch

Julie Reeves: Brett Eldredge 'grateful' to resume touring this fall

RETURN TO THE ROAD: Brett Eldredge is very happy to announce that he’s hitting the road! He says, “The Good Day tour will by far be the most appreciative and grateful experience of my career because I miss playing music so much.” Brett shares, “I miss the human connection, the fan to fan connection, the people out there singing their hearts out who travel from all over the place to come together as a group, and be there with each other to smile, laugh and sing. The Good Day Tour is going to bring a lot of joy to people and one of those especially being me, because I cannot wait.” Brett’s tour starts here in the states this September, and as of now, will extend in 2022 with shows overseas. The nearest show to the Tri-State will be on Sept. 17 in Cincinnati.
Music987thebull.com

Brantley Gilbert Says It Was Difficult To Get Toby Keith For New Collab

Brantley Gilbert just released a collaboration with Toby Keith and Hardy called “Worst Country Song Of All Time.” Gilbert stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to talk about the new collaboration and how it all came together. The song inspiration started with Hardy, who had the song title written out,...
Musicwfms.com

This Artist Almost Sang Florida Georgia Line’s ‘Cruise’

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Florida Georgia Line recording ‘Cruise.’. But according to CMT, Chase Rice, who is one of the song’s co-writers, said he had someone else in mind. Quote, “I wanted Luke Bryan or somebody big to cut it. [Because] at that time, nobody knew who...
EntertainmentPosted by
105.5 The Fan

Russ Announces Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre Show

It was a mid summer Wednesday night five years ago, to be specific it was August 10th - 2016 when an artist label rep invited me to check out this new hot artist that according to her " The kids loved". Because it was the middle of the week I honestly had no intention on going anywhere but home. I agreed to go to dinner with the rep and a group of Dj's from the radio station but not to the show. Somehow dinner turned into me going to the show at a venue that was only big enough to hold 600-700 people. When Russ hit the stage the audience absolutely lost their minds. I instantly felt the vibe and understood why this guy was gonna be a star. Six months later he came back to the city and this time he played a sold out venue that held 3000 people. Nine months later he returned to play an arena and sold it out. Needless to say I've become a fan. Today June 14th his camp has announced that Russ will be playing the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre. If you're a fan you already know it's gonna sell out. If you're not a fan, you're about to become one. See all the details for the show below:
Live Oak, FLgratefulweb.com

Papadosio | Red Rocks Amphitheatre | 6/2/2021

Papadosio took over Red Rocks Amphitheatre this past Wednesday, June 2, with support from Bluetech and Dirtwire. This concert came as the Asheville-based jam band’s first headlining post-pandemic amphitheatre show, following Resonate at Spirit of Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida on May 19. Papadosio and the supporting acts came equipped with a team of visionaries and live artists that scattered the stairs of the iconic venue Wednesday, bringing life and color into the park for the night.