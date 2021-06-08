Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Wolfgang Van Halen: ‘It’s an Honor’ to Open for Guns N’ Roses

By Matt Wardlaw
Posted by 
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mammoth WVH will perform their first official full show on July 31, when they'll start a run of dates opening for Guns N’ Roses that extends into fall. For leader Wolfgang Van Halen, part of the upcoming live experience will be familiar territory. “I’m really nervous, as always," he tells UCR. "I’m a very anxious person. But in a funny way, it’s very similar to how I started out in Van Halen, where the first show I played was at an arena in Charlotte, N.C. This time, it’s at a stadium in Hershey, Penn. So it’s following in a really funny way - but definitely still terrifying. It’s an honor to be there ... and I’m going to do my best.”

ultimateclassicrock.com
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open For Guns N#Wvh#Ucr#Penn#Guns N Roses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Van Halen’s ‘When It’s Love’ Sparked ‘OU812′

You'd expect the first song written for any Van Halen album to be a blazing rocker. Not so with 1988's OU812. In his 2011 memoir Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock, Sammy Hagar recalls being picked up by Alex and Eddie Van Halen at the Los Angeles airport after returning from a promotional trip to Japan for his 1987 solo project, I Never Said Goodbye (which Eddie co-produced).
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Nikki Sixx Was Invited to Join Quiet Riot Prior to Motley Crue

Prior to his success as the bassist and primary songwriter in Motley Crue, Nikki Sixx was invited to join Quiet Riot. In 1978, Sixx was still in his pre-Motley band, London. Meanwhile, Quiet Riot’s founding bassist, Kelly Garni, had been dismissed in dramatic fashion after the musician drunkenly fought his bandmates (and plotted to do worse). Looking to replace him, the Quiet Riot guys reached out to Sixx.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Focus for Eddie Tribute Show

Wolfgang Van Halen said a tribute concert for his late dad Eddie Van Halen hasn't been scheduled yet, but he knows how he wants it to play out when the time comes. The concept of a memorial event has been in discussion since the guitarist’s death in October, but in a recent interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM, Wolfgang explained that no date has been set.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Lemmy Kilmister Booked a Motorhead Farewell Show in 1976

Motorhead leader Lemmy Kilmister was so convinced that the band had no future in 1976 that he booked a farewell show, a previously unpublished interview revealed. Written by Malcolm Dome in 1981, the article was to appear in the Irish publication Hot Press, but it never ran. Dome recently rediscovered his handwritten work, as reported by Rolling Stone. It appears in the upcoming 40th anniversary edition of Motorhead's classic live album No Sleep ’Til Hammersmith, which arrives on June 25.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 30 Wildest Moments From Guns N’ Roses’ Use Your Illusion Tour

Few tours generated as much excitement and controversy as Guns N' Roses' Use Your Illusion Tour. By 1991, the former Los Angeles gutter rats had become the biggest rock band in the world, riding high on the success of their multiplatinum debut album Appetite for Destruction and its stopgap follow-up G N' R Lies. Guns N' Roses had captivated audiences over the past several years opening for acts like Aerosmith, the Rolling Stones and Iron Maiden, quickly eclipsing the headliners in popularity and volatility.
Rock MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Foo Fighters Cover Bee Gees for Record Store Day LP

Foo Fighters have revived their disco moniker, the Dee Gees, for an upcoming album. The 10-track Hail Satin, featuring five Bee Gees covers, is out July 17 on limited-edition vinyl as part of Record Store Day's second 2021 event. The LP, recorded at the band's 606 studios, is split directly between tributes to the Gibb brothers and live-in-the-studio versions of Foo Fighters tunes.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Kiss Unmask to Play at Ace Frehley’s 1976 Wedding

It can be a tough life playing in a wedding band. Sure, you’re usually paid more than you ever make from performing your own music, but there are a lot of downsides. Consider the position of New York wedding band St. James Infirmary, booked to play the Americana Hotel in May 1976: The reception consisted partly of hard-edged Teamsters and partly of way-out artists.
Irvine, CAPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

25 Years Ago: Kiss Preview Their Blockbuster Reunion Tour

Kiss shook off some rust two weeks before the first date of their 1996 reunion tour, overcoming a brief onstage fire during an hour-long preview show in Irvine, Calif. The full-length June 28 concert at Detroit's Tiger Stadium marked the official kick off of their full-makeup original-lineup reunion tour. Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley dedicated entire chapters of their autobiographies to the intense preparation, pre-show jitters and onstage jubilation they experienced before and during that performance.