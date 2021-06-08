Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Fashion Fortunes
“Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the 2007 E! Network reality series that catapulted the Kardashian and Jenner family into an unchartered echelon of fame, ends its 20 season-run this week, but it’s unlikely that the family’s megawatt star power will soon fade. With a combined 950 million followers on Instagram, and a collective worth of $2 billion, according to a 2020 Forbes estimate, momager Kris, Poosh-founder Kourtney, Skims-creator Kim, Good American cofounder Khloé, supermodel Kendall and beauty maverick Kylie have forged a new brand of celebrity.sourcingjournal.com