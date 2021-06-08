Remember When Carrie Underwood Played The Hell Out Of The Harmonica At CMA Fest?

Richard Gabriel Ford/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood: Vocal powerhouse and mouth organ extraordinaire

Carrie performed her very underrated, swampy southern anthem, “Choctaw County Affair,” at the 2016 CMA Music Festival, and not only did she crush the singing, per usual, she also displayed some very impressive harmonica skills.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, country music needs more harmonicas, and this is a perfect example why.

In my opinion, no instrument adds more edge, attitude, or, when needed, emotion than a harmonica. From lonely prison blues, to anything Evan Felker, to this Mississippi Swamp themed rocker, a harmonica adds an unmatched flair.

And I’d kill for a whole Carrie album of songs like this.

Not trashing what she’s done recently, but man, her voice with this style of music just makes me happy…